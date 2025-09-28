Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
QB
Geno Smith
RB
Ashton Jeanty
WR
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Tre Tucker
WR
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
TE
Brock Bowers
LT
Kolton Miller
LG
Dylan Parham
C
Jordan Meredith
RG
Jackson Powers-Johnson
RT
DJ Glaze
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
LDE
Maxx Crosby
LDT
Jonah Laulu
RDT
Adam Butler
RDE
Malcolm Koonce
WLB
Germaine Pratt
MLB
Elandon Roberts
SLB
Devin White
LCB
Kyu Blu Kelly
SS
Jeremy Chinn
FS
Isaiah Pola-Mao
RCB
Eric Stokes
NB
Darnay Holmes
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:
Position
Starter
PK
Daniel Carlson
P
AJ Cole
H
AJ Cole
PR
Tre Tucker
KR
Zamir White
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
Chicago Bears projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:
Position
Starter
QB
Caleb Williams
RB
D'Andre Swift
WR
DJ Moore
WR
Rome Odunze
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
TE
Cole Kmet
LT
Braxton Jones
LG
Joe Thuney
C
Drew Dalman
RG
Jonah Jackson
RT
Ozzy Trapilo
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:
Position
Starter
LDE
Montez Sweat
LDT
Chris Williams
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
MLB
Carl Jones
SLB
Noah Sewell
LCB
Nahshon Wright
SS
Jaquan Brisker
FS
Kevin Byard III
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
NB
Kyler Gordon
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:
Position
Starter
PK
Cairo Santos
P
Tory Taylor
H
Tory Taylor
PR
Devin Duvernay
KR
Devin Duvernay
LS
Scott Daly
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears depth chart
Las Vegas Raiders depth chart
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Geno Smith
Kenny Pickett
Aidan O'Connell IR
-
RB
Ashton Jeanty
Zamir White
Dylan Laube
Raheem Mostert
WR
Jakobi Meyers
Jack Bech
-
-
WR
Tre Tucker
Justin Shorter
-
-
WR
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
-
-
-
TE
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer O
Ian Thomas
Albert Okwuegbunam
LT
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
-
-
LG
Dylan Parham
Caleb Rogers
-
-
C
Jordan Meredith
Will Putnam
-
-
RG
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Alex Cappa
-
-
RT
DJ Glaze
Stone Forsythe
-
-
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Maxx Crosby
Tyree Wilson
-
-
LDT
Jonah Laulu
Thomas Booker IV
JJ Pegues
-
RDT
Adam Butler
Leki Fotu
-
-
RDE
Malcolm Koonce
Charles Snowden
Tonka Hemingway
-
WLB
Germaine Pratt
Jamal Adams
-
-
MLB
Elandon Roberts
Tommy Eichenberg
Cody Lindenberg
-
SLB
Devin White
Brennan Jackson
-
-
LCB
Kyu Blu Kelly
Darien Porter
Decamerion Richardson Q
-
SS
Jeremy Chinn
Tristin McCollum
Lonnie Johnson Jr. IR
-
FS
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Chris Smith II
-
-
RCB
Eric Stokes
Jamal Adams
-
-
NB
Darnay Holmes
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Daniel Carlson
-
-
-
P
AJ Cole
-
-
-
H
AJ Cole
-
-
-
PR
Tre Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
-
-
KR
Zamir White
Tre Tucker
Dylan Laube
-
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
-
-
-
Chicago Bears depth chart
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Case Keenum
-
RB
D'Andre Swift Q
Kyle Monangai
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer IR
WR
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
-
-
WR
Rome Odunze
Devin Duvernay
-
-
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jahdae Walker
-
-
TE
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland Q
Durham Smythe
Stephen Carlson
LT
Braxton Jones
Theo Benedet
-
-
LG
Joe Thuney
Luke Newman
-
-
C
Drew Dalman
Ryan Bates
-
-
RG
Jonah Jackson
Kiran Amegadjie IR
-
-
RT
Darnell Wright O
Ozzy Trapilo
-
-
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Montez Sweat
Dominique Robinson
Daniel Hardy
-
LDT
Grady Jarrett O
Chris Williams
Shemar Turner
-
RDT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Andrew Billings
Jonathan Ford
-
RDE
Dayo Odeyingbo
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Austin Booker IR
-
WLB
Tremaine Edmunds
Ruben Hyppolite II
Carl Jones
-
MLB
T.J. Edwards O
Amen Ogbongbemiga IR
-
-
SLB
Noah Sewell
D'Marco Jackson
-
-
LCB
Nahshon Wright
Jaylon Johnson IR
-
-
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
-
-
FS
Kevin Byard III
Jonathan Owens
-
-
RCB
Tyrique Stevenson
Jaylon Jones
Terell Smith IR
-
NB
Kyler Gordon Q
Nick McCloud
Josh Blackwell
Zah Frazier O
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Cairo Santos
-
-
-
P
Tory Taylor
-
-
-
H
Tory Taylor
-
-
-
PR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
-
-
KR
Devin Duvernay
Josh Blackwell
Luther Burden III
-
LS
Scott Daly
-
-
-
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest
The Raiders vs. Bears Week 4 clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can live stream the game on Fubo or Paramount+.
Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Bears game:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.