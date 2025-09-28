Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the Raiders vs. Bears game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears projected starting lineup for Week 4

Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter QB Geno Smith RB Ashton Jeanty WR Jakobi Meyers WR Tre Tucker WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. TE Brock Bowers LT Kolton Miller LG Dylan Parham C Jordan Meredith RG Jackson Powers-Johnson RT DJ Glaze

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

Position Starter LDE Maxx Crosby LDT Jonah Laulu RDT Adam Butler RDE Malcolm Koonce WLB Germaine Pratt MLB Elandon Roberts SLB Devin White LCB Kyu Blu Kelly SS Jeremy Chinn FS Isaiah Pola-Mao RCB Eric Stokes NB Darnay Holmes

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

Position Starter PK Daniel Carlson P AJ Cole H AJ Cole PR Tre Tucker KR Zamir White LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter QB Caleb Williams RB D'Andre Swift WR DJ Moore WR Rome Odunze WR Olamide Zaccheaus TE Cole Kmet LT Braxton Jones LG Joe Thuney C Drew Dalman RG Jonah Jackson RT Ozzy Trapilo

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter LDE Montez Sweat LDT Chris Williams RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. RDE Dayo Odeyingbo WLB Tremaine Edmunds MLB Carl Jones SLB Noah Sewell LCB Nahshon Wright SS Jaquan Brisker FS Kevin Byard III RCB Tyrique Stevenson NB Kyler Gordon

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter PK Cairo Santos P Tory Taylor H Tory Taylor PR Devin Duvernay KR Devin Duvernay LS Scott Daly

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears depth chart

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Geno Smith Kenny Pickett Aidan O'Connell IR - RB Ashton Jeanty Zamir White Dylan Laube Raheem Mostert WR Jakobi Meyers Jack Bech - - WR Tre Tucker Justin Shorter - - WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. - - - TE Brock Bowers Michael Mayer O Ian Thomas Albert Okwuegbunam LT Kolton Miller Charles Grant - - LG Dylan Parham Caleb Rogers - - C Jordan Meredith Will Putnam - - RG Jackson Powers-Johnson Alex Cappa - - RT DJ Glaze Stone Forsythe - -

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Maxx Crosby Tyree Wilson - - LDT Jonah Laulu Thomas Booker IV JJ Pegues - RDT Adam Butler Leki Fotu - - RDE Malcolm Koonce Charles Snowden Tonka Hemingway - WLB Germaine Pratt Jamal Adams - - MLB Elandon Roberts Tommy Eichenberg Cody Lindenberg - SLB Devin White Brennan Jackson - - LCB Kyu Blu Kelly Darien Porter Decamerion Richardson Q - SS Jeremy Chinn Tristin McCollum Lonnie Johnson Jr. IR - FS Isaiah Pola-Mao Chris Smith II - - RCB Eric Stokes Jamal Adams - - NB Darnay Holmes - - -

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Daniel Carlson - - - P AJ Cole - - - H AJ Cole - - - PR Tre Tucker Ashton Jeanty - - KR Zamir White Tre Tucker Dylan Laube - LS Jacob Bobenmoyer - - -

Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum - RB D'Andre Swift Q Kyle Monangai Roschon Johnson Travis Homer IR WR DJ Moore Luther Burden III - - WR Rome Odunze Devin Duvernay - - WR Olamide Zaccheaus Jahdae Walker - - TE Cole Kmet Colston Loveland Q Durham Smythe Stephen Carlson LT Braxton Jones Theo Benedet - - LG Joe Thuney Luke Newman - - C Drew Dalman Ryan Bates - - RG Jonah Jackson Kiran Amegadjie IR - - RT Darnell Wright O Ozzy Trapilo - -

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Montez Sweat Dominique Robinson Daniel Hardy - LDT Grady Jarrett O Chris Williams Shemar Turner - RDT Gervon Dexter Sr. Andrew Billings Jonathan Ford - RDE Dayo Odeyingbo Tanoh Kpassagnon Austin Booker IR - WLB Tremaine Edmunds Ruben Hyppolite II Carl Jones - MLB T.J. Edwards O Amen Ogbongbemiga IR - - SLB Noah Sewell D'Marco Jackson - - LCB Nahshon Wright Jaylon Johnson IR - - SS Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks - - FS Kevin Byard III Jonathan Owens - - RCB Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Jones Terell Smith IR - NB Kyler Gordon Q Nick McCloud Josh Blackwell Zah Frazier O

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cairo Santos - - - P Tory Taylor - - - H Tory Taylor - - - PR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell - - KR Devin Duvernay Josh Blackwell Luther Burden III - LS Scott Daly - - -

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Raiders vs. Bears Week 4 clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can live stream the game on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Bears game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

