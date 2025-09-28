  • home icon
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 28, 2025 12:37 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the Raiders vs. Bears game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears projected starting lineup for Week 4

Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
QBGeno Smith
RBAshton Jeanty
WRJakobi Meyers
WRTre Tucker
WRDont'e Thornton Jr.
TEBrock Bowers
LTKolton Miller
LGDylan Parham
CJordan Meredith
RGJackson Powers-Johnson
RTDJ Glaze
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
LDEMaxx Crosby
LDTJonah Laulu
RDTAdam Butler
RDEMalcolm Koonce
WLBGermaine Pratt
MLBElandon Roberts
SLBDevin White
LCBKyu Blu Kelly
SSJeremy Chinn
FSIsaiah Pola-Mao
RCBEric Stokes
NBDarnay Holmes
Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bears:

PositionStarter
PKDaniel Carlson
PAJ Cole
HAJ Cole
PRTre Tucker
KRZamir White
LSJacob Bobenmoyer
Chicago Bears projected starting lineup

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
QBCaleb Williams
RBD'Andre Swift
WRDJ Moore
WRRome Odunze
WROlamide Zaccheaus
TECole Kmet
LTBraxton Jones
LGJoe Thuney
CDrew Dalman
RGJonah Jackson
RTOzzy Trapilo
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
LDEMontez Sweat
LDTChris Williams
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.
RDEDayo Odeyingbo
WLBTremaine Edmunds
MLBCarl Jones
SLBNoah Sewell
LCBNahshon Wright
SSJaquan Brisker
FSKevin Byard III
RCBTyrique Stevenson
NBKyler Gordon
Here's a look at the Bears' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
PKCairo Santos
PTory Taylor
HTory Taylor
PRDevin Duvernay
KRDevin Duvernay
LSScott Daly
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears depth chart

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBGeno SmithKenny PickettAidan O'Connell IR-
RBAshton JeantyZamir WhiteDylan LaubeRaheem Mostert
WRJakobi MeyersJack Bech--
WRTre TuckerJustin Shorter--
WRDont'e Thornton Jr.---
TEBrock BowersMichael Mayer OIan ThomasAlbert Okwuegbunam
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant--
LGDylan ParhamCaleb Rogers--
CJordan MeredithWill Putnam--
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonAlex Cappa--
RTDJ GlazeStone Forsythe--
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMaxx CrosbyTyree Wilson--
LDTJonah LauluThomas Booker IVJJ Pegues-
RDTAdam ButlerLeki Fotu--
RDEMalcolm KoonceCharles SnowdenTonka Hemingway-
WLBGermaine PrattJamal Adams--
MLBElandon RobertsTommy EichenbergCody Lindenberg-
SLBDevin WhiteBrennan Jackson--
LCBKyu Blu KellyDarien PorterDecamerion Richardson Q-
SSJeremy ChinnTristin McCollumLonnie Johnson Jr. IR-
FSIsaiah Pola-MaoChris Smith II--
RCBEric StokesJamal Adams--
NBDarnay Holmes---
Here's a look at the Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKDaniel Carlson---
PAJ Cole---
HAJ Cole---
PRTre TuckerAshton Jeanty--
KRZamir WhiteTre TuckerDylan Laube-
LSJacob Bobenmoyer---
Chicago Bears depth chart

Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCaleb WilliamsTyson BagentCase Keenum-
RBD'Andre Swift QKyle MonangaiRoschon JohnsonTravis Homer IR
WRDJ MooreLuther Burden III--
WRRome OdunzeDevin Duvernay--
WROlamide ZaccheausJahdae Walker--
TECole KmetColston Loveland QDurham SmytheStephen Carlson
LTBraxton JonesTheo Benedet--
LGJoe ThuneyLuke Newman--
CDrew DalmanRyan Bates--
RGJonah JacksonKiran Amegadjie IR--
RTDarnell Wright OOzzy Trapilo--
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMontez SweatDominique RobinsonDaniel Hardy-
LDTGrady Jarrett OChris WilliamsShemar Turner-
RDTGervon Dexter Sr.Andrew BillingsJonathan Ford-
RDEDayo OdeyingboTanoh KpassagnonAustin Booker IR-
WLBTremaine EdmundsRuben Hyppolite IICarl Jones-
MLBT.J. Edwards OAmen Ogbongbemiga IR--
SLBNoah SewellD'Marco Jackson--
LCBNahshon WrightJaylon Johnson IR--
SSJaquan BriskerElijah Hicks--
FSKevin Byard IIIJonathan Owens--
RCBTyrique StevensonJaylon JonesTerell Smith IR-
NBKyler Gordon QNick McCloudJosh BlackwellZah Frazier O
Here's a look at the Bears' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCairo Santos---
PTory Taylor---
HTory Taylor---
PRDevin DuvernayJosh Blackwell--
KRDevin DuvernayJosh BlackwellLuther Burden III-
LSScott Daly---
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 contest

The Raiders vs. Bears Week 4 clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can live stream the game on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Bears game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
