Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the LA Chargers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the Raiders vs. Chargers, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup for Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter QB Geno Smith RB Ashton Jeanty WR Jakobi Meyers WR Tre Tucker WR Don'te Thornton Jr. TE Brock Bowers LT Kolton Miller LG Dylan Parham C Jordan Meredith RG Alex Cappa RT DJ Glaze

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter LDE Maxx Crosby LDT Jonah Laulu RDT Adam Butler RDE Malcolm Koonce WLB Germaine Pratt MLB Elandon Roberts SLB Devin White LCB Darien Porter SS Jeremy Chinn FS Isaiah Pola-Mao RCB Eric Stokes NB Kyu Blu Kelly

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:

Position Starter PK Daniel Carlson P AJ Cole H AJ Cole PR Tre Tucker KR Tre Tucker LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter QB Justin Herbert RB Omarion Hampton WR Ladd McConkey WR Quentin Johnston WR Keenan Allen TE Will Dissly FB Scott Matlock LT Joe Alt LG Zion Johnson C Bradley Bozeman RG Mekhi Becton RT Trey Pipkins III

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter LDE Da'Shawn Hand NT Teair Tart RDE Otito Ogbonnia WLB Tuli Tuipulotu LILB Daiyan Henley RILB Troy Dye SLB Khalil Mack LCB Donte Jackson SS Derwin James Jr. FS Alohi Gilman RCB Cam Hart NB Tarheeb Still

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

Position Starter PK Cameron Dicker P JK Scott H JK Scott PR Derius Davis KR Hassan Haskins LS Rick Lovato

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers depth chart

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here's a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Geno Smith Kenny Pickett Aidan O'Connell (IR) - RB Ashton Jeanty Zamir White Dylan Laube Raheem Mostert WR Jakobi Meyers Jack Bech - - WR Tre Tucker Justin Shorter - - WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. - - - TE Brock Bowers (Q) Michael Mayer Ian Thomas - LT Kolton Miller Charles Grant - - LG Dylan Parham Caleb Rogers - - C Jordan Meredith Will Putnam - - RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (O) Alex Cappa - - RT DJ Glaze Stone Forsythe - -

Here's a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Maxx Crosby Tyree Wilson - - LDT Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues - - RDT Adam Butler Leki Fotu Thomas Booker IV - RDE Malcolm Koonce Charles Snowden Tonka Hemingway - WLB Germaine Pratt Jamal Adams - - MLB Elandon Roberts Tommy Eichenberg Cody Lindenberg - SLB Devin White Brennan Jackson - - LCB Darien Porter Decamerion Richardson - - SS Jeremy Chinn Tristin McCollum Lonnie Johnson Jr. (IR) - FS Isaiah Pola-Mao Chris Smith II - - RCB Eric Stokes Jamal Adams - - NB Kyu Blu Kelly Darnay Holmes - -

Here's a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Daniel Carlson - - - P AJ Cole - - - H AJ Cole - - - PR Tre Tucker Ashton Jeanty - - KR Tre Tucker Dylan Laube - - LS Jacob Bobenmoyer - - -

Los Angeles Chargers depth chart

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Herbert Trey Lance - - RB Omarion Hampton Najee Harris Hassan Haskins - WR Ladd McConkey Tre' Harris - - WR Quentin Johnston KeAndre Lambert-Smith - - WR Keenan Allen Derius Davis - - TE Will Dissly Tyler Conklin Oronde Gadsden II Tucker Fisk FB Scott Matlock - - - LT Joe Alt Austin Deculus Rashawn Slater (IR) - LG Zion Johnson - - - C Bradley Bozeman Andre James - - RG Mekhi Becton Jamaree Salyer - - RT Trey Pipkins III Savion Washington (O) - -

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Da'Shawn Hand Scott Matlock Justin Eboigbe - NT Teair Tart Jamaree Caldwell - - RDE Otito Ogbonnia Naquan Jones Josh Fuga (IR) - WLB Tuli Tuipulotu Kyle Kennard Caleb Murphy - LILB Daiyan Henley Troy Dye Marlowe Wax - RILB Denzel Perryman (O) Del'Shawn Phillips (Q) Junior Colson (IR) - SLB Khalil Mack Bud Dupree - - LCB Donte Jackson Nikko Reed Deane Leonard (IR) Jordan Oladokun (IR) SS Derwin James Jr. RJ Mickens - - FS Alohi Gilman Elijah Molden (O) Kendall Williamson - RCB Cam Hart Benjamin St-Juste Eric Rogers (IR) - NB Tarheeb Still Ja'Sir Taylor - -

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Cameron Dicker - - - P JK Scott - - - H JK Scott - - - PR Derius Davis Ladd McConkey KeAndre Lambert-Smith - KR Hassan Haskins Derius Davis KeAndre Lambert-Smith - LS Josh Harris (IR) - - -

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Raiders vs. Chargers Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Chargers clash:

Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

