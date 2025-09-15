  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:32 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the LA Chargers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Ad

Ahead of the Raiders vs. Chargers, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup for Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders projected starting lineup

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on offense vs. the Chargers:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PositionStarter
QBGeno Smith
RBAshton Jeanty
WRJakobi Meyers
WRTre Tucker
WRDon'te Thornton Jr.
TEBrock Bowers
LTKolton Miller
LGDylan Parham
CJordan Meredith
RGAlex Cappa
RTDJ Glaze
Ad

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on defense vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
LDEMaxx Crosby
LDTJonah Laulu
RDTAdam Butler
RDEMalcolm Koonce
WLBGermaine Pratt
MLBElandon Roberts
SLBDevin White
LCBDarien Porter
SSJeremy Chinn
FSIsaiah Pola-Mao
RCBEric Stokes
NBKyu Blu Kelly
Ad

Here's a look at the Raiders' projected starters on special teams vs. the Chargers:

PositionStarter
PKDaniel Carlson
PAJ Cole
HAJ Cole
PRTre Tucker
KRTre Tucker
LSJacob Bobenmoyer
Ad

Los Angeles Chargers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on offense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
QBJustin Herbert
RBOmarion Hampton
WRLadd McConkey
WRQuentin Johnston
WRKeenan Allen
TEWill Dissly
FBScott Matlock
LTJoe Alt
LGZion Johnson
CBradley Bozeman
RGMekhi Becton
RTTrey Pipkins III
Ad

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on defense vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
LDEDa'Shawn Hand
NTTeair Tart
RDEOtito Ogbonnia
WLBTuli Tuipulotu
LILBDaiyan Henley
RILBTroy Dye
SLBKhalil Mack
LCBDonte Jackson
SSDerwin James Jr.
FSAlohi Gilman
RCBCam Hart
NBTarheeb Still
Ad

Here's a look at the Chargers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Raiders:

PositionStarter
PKCameron Dicker
PJK Scott
HJK Scott
PRDerius Davis
KRHassan Haskins
LSRick Lovato
Ad

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers depth chart

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here's a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBGeno SmithKenny PickettAidan O'Connell (IR)-
RBAshton JeantyZamir WhiteDylan LaubeRaheem Mostert
WRJakobi MeyersJack Bech--
WRTre TuckerJustin Shorter--
WRDont'e Thornton Jr.---
TEBrock Bowers (Q)Michael MayerIan Thomas-
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant--
LGDylan ParhamCaleb Rogers--
CJordan MeredithWill Putnam--
RGJackson Powers-Johnson (O)Alex Cappa--
RTDJ GlazeStone Forsythe--
Ad

Here's a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMaxx CrosbyTyree Wilson--
LDTJonah LauluJJ Pegues--
RDTAdam ButlerLeki FotuThomas Booker IV-
RDEMalcolm KoonceCharles SnowdenTonka Hemingway-
WLBGermaine PrattJamal Adams--
MLBElandon RobertsTommy EichenbergCody Lindenberg-
SLBDevin WhiteBrennan Jackson--
LCBDarien PorterDecamerion Richardson--
SSJeremy ChinnTristin McCollumLonnie Johnson Jr. (IR)-
FSIsaiah Pola-MaoChris Smith II--
RCBEric StokesJamal Adams--
NBKyu Blu KellyDarnay Holmes--
Ad

Here's a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKDaniel Carlson---
PAJ Cole---
HAJ Cole---
PRTre TuckerAshton Jeanty--
KRTre TuckerDylan Laube--
LSJacob Bobenmoyer---
Ad

Los Angeles Chargers depth chart

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin HerbertTrey Lance--
RBOmarion HamptonNajee HarrisHassan Haskins-
WRLadd McConkeyTre' Harris--
WRQuentin JohnstonKeAndre Lambert-Smith--
WRKeenan AllenDerius Davis--
TEWill DisslyTyler ConklinOronde Gadsden IITucker Fisk
FBScott Matlock---
LTJoe AltAustin DeculusRashawn Slater (IR)-
LGZion Johnson---
CBradley BozemanAndre James--
RGMekhi BectonJamaree Salyer--
RTTrey Pipkins IIISavion Washington (O)--
Ad

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDa'Shawn HandScott MatlockJustin Eboigbe-
NTTeair TartJamaree Caldwell--
RDEOtito OgbonniaNaquan JonesJosh Fuga (IR)-
WLBTuli TuipulotuKyle KennardCaleb Murphy-
LILBDaiyan HenleyTroy DyeMarlowe Wax-
RILBDenzel Perryman (O)Del'Shawn Phillips (Q)Junior Colson (IR)-
SLBKhalil MackBud Dupree--
LCBDonte JacksonNikko ReedDeane Leonard (IR)Jordan Oladokun (IR)
SSDerwin James Jr.RJ Mickens--
FSAlohi GilmanElijah Molden (O)Kendall Williamson-
RCBCam HartBenjamin St-JusteEric Rogers (IR)-
NBTarheeb StillJa'Sir Taylor--
Ad

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKCameron Dicker---
PJK Scott---
HJK Scott---
PRDerius DavisLadd McConkeyKeAndre Lambert-Smith-
KRHassan HaskinsDerius DavisKeAndre Lambert-Smith-
LSJosh Harris (IR)---
Ad

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Raiders vs. Chargers Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Chargers clash:

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications