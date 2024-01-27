Latest on weather for AFC Championship Game 2024: What to expect for Chiefs vs Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

This season, the Baltimore Ravens have arguably been the best club in the league. They must now beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, in Sunday's 2024 AFC championship game to cement that status.

The top-seeded club in the AFC, led by Lamar Jackson, trounced the Houston Texans 34-10 in the divisional round. The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are standing between them and the Super Bowl game.

In the divisional round, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have made the AFC Championship game six times in a row. They will qualify for their sixth Super Bowl if they win on Sunday.

Chiefs vs Ravens expected game time weather

The Kansas City Chiefs can expect better weather on Sunday compared to their first two postseason games.

They had to play in frigid conditions against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card game and were forced to depend on ice shovelers to clean up the playing surface before their Divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

There's an 80% probability of rain for the AFC Championship Game, according to Weather.com. Moreover, a high temperature of 49 degrees and winds of 10-15 mph are predicted.

The Washington Post reports that as the rain may shift into light showers by game time, it's unknown if it will have an impact on the game's defensive and offensive strategies. The overall forecast for Sunday's 3 p.m. kickoff at the M&T Bank Stadium is cold and windy.

Both teams may need to think about using their running backs more and passing less due to the rainy outlook.

How many times have the Chiefs beaten the Ravens?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens have met 12 times (including once in the postseason), with the Chiefs winning seven and Baltimore winning five. The last time the two teams played was in primetime at the M&T Bank Stadium in 2021, when the Ravens overcame the Chiefs 36-35.

Who is favored to win the AFC Championship Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl winners, beat the Buffalo Bills last week to win their second playoff game. They have demonstrated their ability to succeed in challenging conditions and on the road. On Sunday, though, the Baltimore Ravens will be the favorites to win the AFC Championship.

The league's most shrewd defense is that of the Ravens. They have become a difficult team to beat because of that and the dual threat Lamar Jackson brings to their attack.

In terms of sacks during the regular season, the Ravens defense led the league, with 60. They are fourth in scoring, with 28.7 points per game, and allow the fewest points per game —16.5 — in the NFL.

The game is expected to be a close affair, but the Ravens are favored to come out on top.

How can I watch the Chiefs vs Ravens game live?

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, the Chiefs and Ravens square off in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play reporter) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be in charge of covering the AFC Championship game for CBS. Jay Feely, Evan Washburn and Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporters.

Consider live streaming alternatives to watch Sunday's game through providers like Paramount+, FuboTV, and SlingTV if you're a fan without access to cable or satellite TV.

Check below for all the details you need to watch the AFC Championship game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan 27. at 3.00 p.m.ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter), Jay Feely (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Paramount+