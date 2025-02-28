“Learned from it, and I've overcome everything” - When Travis Kelce addressed concerns related to suspension in college before draft

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the most athletically gifted players in the NFL. With a resume boasting three Super Bowls, and five AFC titles in just 12 seasons, he seems destined to be a future Hall of Famer. However, things weren’t always smooth for the Westlake, OH native, who once struggled with behavioral issues.

During an exclusive interview with Bills Insider in 2013, Kelce shared that he had come out of concerns related to his suspension. He said:

“There's stuff that's happened in my past that's happened. I've dealt with it. I've learned from it and I've overcome everything that's happened earlier in my college career. I just have to let teams know who I am as a person, that I'm willing to do whatever the team needs me to do and I'm all for the organization as a whole.”

Kelce, a two-star recruit, was suspended in the early years of his college career at the University of Cincinnati in 2010 for the whole season. Kelce had partied too much ahead of the Allstate sugar bowl in New Orleans. Hence, he failed a drug test the next day, which revealed his consumption of marijuana as well.

Travis Kelce receives career boost due to suspension

Travis Kelce not only missed the entire season but also missed the only chance to play alongside his elder brother and Bearcats OL, Jason Kelce. Ashamed of himself, Kelce didn’t challenge his suspension and later apologized for his mistake. During an appearance on "Bussin’ with The Boys" podcast in 2023, Kelce said:

“I got kicked out of college because of it," Kelce said. "I partied a little too much down there, got hit with a drug test and from that point on, I realized I gotta tighten the f---- up.”

However, the punishment was just the thing Kelce needed. It helped him improve as a person and also pushed his career as a tight end. Kelce played as a tight end and a quarterback till his high school days. After his suspension, he moved to a more traditional role of a tight end.

Upon his return game, Travis Kelce had 13 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with 45 passes for 722 yards and eight touchdowns.

