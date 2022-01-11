"Expect the unexpected from greatness" - LeBron James rallies in support of Tom Brady for age-defying performances 

37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is giving praise to 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his level of play.

The 17-time NBA All-Star shared an amazing stat about what the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback accomplished in the 2021 NFL season on his Instagram story.

TB12 has 45 total touchdowns, which is just one off his age. He led the league in touchdown passes with 43 and ran for two touchdowns this season.

The first of his rushing touchdowns came in Week Three as the Buccaneers faced the Los Angeles Rams on the road. It was a one-yard run into the end zone as Tampa lost to Los Angeles by a score of 34-24.

Number two came at home versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and was also a rushing touchdown from one yard out. Tampa defeated Buffalo 33-27.

This season for the Buccaneers, the three-time All-Pro signal caller also leads the league in passing yards with 5,316 and is one of two quarterbacks with over 5,000 passing yards this year.

The other is Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who has 5,014.

The Buccaneers quarterback is seventh in the NFL in passer rating with a 102.1 rating and second in QBR at 68.50. Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers leads in QBR by .30 at. 68.80.

At age 44, Brady leads in both passes completed per game (28.5), pass attempts per game (42.3), and total offense (5,253 yards).

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback finished the regular season with a seventh-best completion percentage of 67.5 percent. Moreover, he is tied with Herbert for the third-most game-winning drives with five.

As King James is playing at a high level past the age of 35 in the NBA, TB12 is doing the same in the NFL after the age of 40.

Tom Brady’s career at age 40 and over

Since turning 40 in the 2017 season, his numbers have been something to behold. He has far and away the most passing touchdowns at 168 and former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is second at 51.

Tom Terrific has 22,938 passing yards post-40 years old, which is over 17,000 more than Brees at 5,921.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs' Tom Brady at 44 this year: 5,316 yards, 43 TDs

When Tampa hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend, it will TB12’s 12th playoff game since the age of 40. It is second to Hall of Famer George Blanda, who played in 15 after age 40.

Either way, Brady is on a quest for his third Super Bowl since turning 40.

