LeBron James embarrasses Max Kellerman for all his bad takes on Tom Brady 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing at a high level in his 22nd season in the NFL. However, sports television personality Max Kellerman has been one of his biggest detractors, waiting for the quarterback to fall off of the proverbial cliff.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James took Kellerman to task for his take on the 15-time Pro Bowl player over the years.

James viewed a video clip on Instagram and wasted no time reacting after it showed Kellerman stating that the three-time NFL MVP was nearing the end of his NFL career.

In the post, LeBron went on to say the following:

"When will it stop?? Never!! Cause hot take hate simply sells."

LeBron is apparently not a fan of Kellerman's criticisms of a fellow athlete, albeit in another sport.

Since Kellerman's hot take, Tom Brady has been spectacular

Here's what the sports TV personality said back in 2016 on the ESPN debate show First Take:

“Tom Brady’s just about done. It could be his next game, it could be a year from now, but he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.”

Tom Terrific and the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2016 defeating the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 34-28 in overtime. It was his fifth Super Bowl win and he was voted MVP of the game after throwing for 462 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The 462 passing yards are the second-most in Super Bowl history (only behind his own record).

The All-Pro quarterback threw for a record 505 passing yards versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 in 2017 as the Patriots lost to the Eagles 41-33.

Yet, to Kellerman's disdain, Brady won his sixth Super Bowl in 2018 over the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 13-3.

After 20 years in New England, TB12 took his talents to Tampa Bay in 2020, leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 as he was the game's MVP for the fifth time.

In 2021, he was asked about his prediction of TB12 falling off the cliff:

“That was in 2016 I gave him 18 more months before he fell ‘off the cliff. Since I made that prediction, [Brady’s had] a full Hall of Fame career.”

At age 44 this year, he led the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdown passes (43), pass completions (485), and passing yards per game (312.7). It is the second season of his career with over 5,000 yards passing.

Only him and Drew Brees (five times) have accomplished the feat at least twice in their careers.

TB12 is on a quest to win his eighth Super Bowl and his third at age 40 or over. Instead of falling off the cliff, he is sitting atop of it.

