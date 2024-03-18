Leighton Vander Esch career earnings: How much money did ex-Cowboys LB rack up in the NFL?

Per ESPN, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was told by the Dallas Cowboys a few days ago that he would be released due to a failed physical designation. After six professional seasons, Vander Esch is retiring from football with his health in mind. This was announced on Monday by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Vander Esch was drafted by the Cowboys with their 19th overall choice in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, marking the start of his professional career. The Cowboys possessed an assault weapon of a linebacker in Vander Esch. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and made the second-team All-Pro in his rookie campaign. However, his career has now been cut short due to injuries.

Now that Vander Esch has announced his retirement from the NFL, let's examine his salary history with the Cowboys.

Exploring Leighton Vander Esch’s career earnings and contracts over the years

After playing collegiate football for the Boise State Broncos, Leighton Vander Esch was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $11.85 million rookie contract with the franchise. According to Spotrac, the agreement also includes a $6.7 million signing bonus, $11.8 million in guaranteed funds and an average yearly salary of $2.9 million.

The Cowboys rejected Vander Esch's fifth-year option before the 2021 season, making him a free agent for the following offseason. The linebacker finished the 2021 season with 77 tackles, 48 solo tackles, one sack, two passes defended and one interception in 17 games.

Vander Esch re-signed with the Cowboys in March 2022, this time for a $2 million, one-year deal. A $500,000 signing bonus and $1.75 million in guaranteed funds were included in the agreement.

Vander Esch had one successful season in the league to start his career, but the two seasons that followed left many questions to be answered. After a strong 2022 season, things turned around for him, and he was given a new two-year contract.

Vander Esch inked a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cowboys. The agreement contained a $5 million guaranteed payment, a $2.5 million signing bonus and an average yearly salary of $4 million.

Vander Esch made an incredible $18.1 million in his six-year NFL career, according to Spotrac.

What happened to Leighton Vander Esch?

Leighton Vander Esch started the first five games for the Dallas Cowboys last season before missing the rest of the campaign due to a neck injury.

The 28-year-old linebacker experienced neck issues for the first time during his second year in college. It led him to use a cowboy collar for the remainder of his playing career. In his second NFL season, he also had a nerve problem in his neck that required reconstructive surgery. It put an early end to his 2019 campaign. Vander Esch was limited to playing only 10 games in 2020 because of a fractured collarbone.

Even though Vander Esch's NFL career was cut short by injuries, he was a standout tackler in the league as a rookie. During his six-year NFL career, Vander Esch recorded 469 tackles, 13 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.