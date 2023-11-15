Leighton Vander Esch net worth: How much is Cowboys linebacker worth in 2023?

According to 'Popular Net Worth', Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch is worth an estimated $8 Million. The Boise State University alum has spent his entire career with the Cowboys and is one of the most consistent performers on the franchise.

Vander Esch has accumulated his net worth through a combination of player's salary, endorsements, and smart investment moves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leighton Vander Esch's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Leighton Vander Esch has earned $18,431,663 during his six-year NFL career. The Dallas Cowboys star linebacker was selected in Round 1 of the 2019 Draft by America's team, and his impact with the franchise has only risen over time.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Vander Esch's contract with the Cowboys expires in 2024, and the BSU alum is set to make an additional $3,500,000 in the 2024 NFL season. He is one of the best-paid linebackers in the NFL, and that's only natural as he is a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection.

Leighton Vander Esch's NFL legacy

Leighton Vander Esch was a phenomenal athlete at Boise State University. The Riggins, Idaho native earned the Mountain West DPOY Award in 2017 as well as first-team All-Mountain West honors. These performances were enough to convince the Dallas Cowboys to select him with a first-round pick in a stacked 2018 Draft.

Upon joining the Cowboys, Vander Esch wasted no time in securing one of the starting linebacker spots. He had a phenomenal rookie season, finishing the year with a franchise rookie record of 140 combined tackles, seven deflections, and two picks in 16 games played.

To emphasize just how special his rookie season was, Vander Esch received an 87.5 from Pro Football Focus in 2018. The grade was ranked as the fourth highest among all qualifying linebackers. At the end of the season, Vander Esch earned a Pro Bowl selection for his efforts and was named to the second-team All-Pro.

Since then, Vander Esch has shored up his position as a key part of the Cowboys' defense. He has starred in the majority of the team's fixtures and is one of the first names on the team sheet. Vander Esch has a career stat line of 469 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Dallas fans will be hoping that he returns from injury fit enough to be his typically dominant self in the 2024 NFL season.