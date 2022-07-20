"Leonard Baguette" - Shannon Sharpe slams Leonard Fournette for reporting to Buccaneers training overweight

Leonard Fournette is fresh off signing a three-year, $21 million deal that can be worth up to $24 million with incentives. However, he is being given hell by Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe for showing up to Buccaneers training in overweight condition.

Many believe that Tom Brady helped Fournette get that deal. So, the Bucs quarterback can't be happy about 'Playoff Lenny' not paying that forward by showing up in elite shape following the massive payday. Sharpe didn't hold back his punches, as he said:

"Man this is, this is (Leonard) Fournette man, you ought to be ashamed of yourself. If this is true, you ought to be embarrassed. And when I say listed is weighted to 228, I played my career at 228. His 228 look a lot different than my 228 did.

"Now the body shapes come in all different shapes and sizes, but Leonard Fournette should not have allowed himself to gain 20-30 pounds if this report is true."

"(Leonard) Fournette should be embarrassed...Leonard Fournette, Leonard Baguette, see lately if he gained 30 pounds, he probably, he ate a lot of Baguette because he from New Orleans. Yeah he they still got them down there. That's what he been eating. Skip, this is embarrassing"

Tampa Bay is not happy with Leonard Fournette for this weight stunt

Needless to say, team officials were not happy with Fournette for showing up 30 pounds over. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported what Buccaneers personnel were thinking on his Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast:

"The last time we saw (Leonard) Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260. He certainly didn’t look like a guy who could play every down.

"Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement — when he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260. And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

TheOGfantasyfootball @TheOGfantasy Tom Brady catching Leonard Fournette snacking away from the training table in camp Tom Brady catching Leonard Fournette snacking away from the training table in camp https://t.co/uFx6RirjnS

Fournette was a key contributor for the Buccaneers in 2021, amassing 1,266 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 14 games. The optics of gaining so much weight with ink dyring on his extension are not good for him.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Reportedly, Leonard Fournette weighs a donut shy of 260 pounds. Tom Brady can not be happy about this. Now on @undisputed Reportedly, Leonard Fournette weighs a donut shy of 260 pounds. Tom Brady can not be happy about this. Now on @undisputed

Tampa Bay's third-round pick, Arizona State running back Rachaad White, could be in line for a heavy workload this preseason if Fournette isn't in shape enough to hit the field right away.

