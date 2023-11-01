Leonard Fournette fantasy outlook: Does Bills signing make Super Bowl-winning RB a good option?

It’s puzzling that it took eight weeks in the 2023 NFL season before a team signed running back Leonard Fournette. He didn’t look washed up last year in tallying 1,191 scrimmage yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He wasn’t the top option, even if he is a proven talent, especially during the playoffs.

The devalued running back market may have affected his prospects. But his waiting has ended after the Buffalo Bills signed him to their practice squad. Buffalo’s realistic push for a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive AFC bodes well for his fantasy football prospects.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Use Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to help determine if you’re getting a deal that will propel your team to the top.

Leonard Fournette’s Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Leonard Fournette was signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

The versatile Leonard Fournette had 668 rushing yards, 523 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 16 games last year. That stat line shows his versatility on offense, mainly when directed by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Fournette is a threat wherever he lines up. Therefore, he will chip in some points for your fantasy team once he suits up. However, remember that he’s still on the practice squad and must make it to the 53-man active roster before he can make any fantasy impact.

The uphill battle for Fournette doesn’t end once he makes the team. While the Buffalo Bills signed him after losing Damien Harris to a neck injury, the team’s backfield rotation is still crowded. James Cook, Latavius Murray, and Ty Johnson are on the active depth chart, with Fournette potentially becoming the fourth running back.

Therefore, Fournette must share snaps with his fellow backs, reducing his ability to generate the numbers he once did. Likewise, it might take time before Fournette returns to game shape, given that he didn’t practice in offseason workouts and a training camp.

The Bills will closely monitor his performance, hoping to elevate him to the active roster before their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo would need all the help it can get against a team with a three-game winning streak, making Leonard Fournette a low-risk, high-reward addition.

Not sure who to put in your fantasy football starting lineup? Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer can provide answers.

Is Leonard Fournette a good pick in fantasy football?

Leonard Fournette played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Fournette is a solid addition to your fantasy roster, granted that he will earn enough playing time. He would have to leapfrog over Cook, Murray, and Johnson first before he can make any significant impact. But if he plays like he did last year, he’s a steal.

Playing with a quarterback like Josh Allen will also boost his fantasy prospects. Since opposing teams must respect Allen’s scrambling ability, Fournette might get favorable coverages, especially when he turns into a pass-catcher.

But while adding Leonard Fournette to your fantasy football roster is tempting, it wouldn’t matter if he wouldn’t make the active lineup. His physical status remains uncertain, given that he has been out of the game for a while. Therefore, there’s a chance he might not make the team.

If he does, he’s worth the gamble, replacing the struggling players on your fantasy roster. However, keep your expectations low by putting him at flex once he makes the team.