Saquon Barkley is facing an impasse with the New York Giants. The star running back has yet to sign his franchise tag and failed to show up for this week's mandatory minicamp, which will result in a $100,000 fine under the collective agreement.

However, it is not just the fine that Giants fans should be concerned about, but statements from him as well. Barkley made cryptic and critical comments about his situation, stating that he's considering not playing in the 2023 season if he doesn't find a new deal with New York.

During their show 'SPEAK', LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho discussed the running back's situation, and McCoy issued a warning: if the Giants don't fix it, their rivals might swoop in to poach him:

"The Giants have no real identity without Saquon Barkley, so he does have that leverage. Brian Daboll is a helluva coach, he's super smart, and he will need a guy like Saquon Barkley. It's a hard situation because you want him to get his money, but also you want [to pay] him the right amount of money."

"I just think that you don't want to lose out and don't get paid for this year - for a whole year. Giants, pay this man, because if you don't, the guys down the street, the Philadelphia Eagles, they will. Howie always looking to get better."

Why are the Giants not extending Saquon Barkley's contract?

In addition to being arguably one of the most undervalued positions currently, running backs are also affected the most by the franchise tag. Considering that players in this position have the shortest careers in the NFL, each additional year becomes crucial in discussions for a new contract.

Saquon Barkley is the current example, but one could name any running back selected in the first round: he was drafted in 2018 and automatically had a four-year contract.

As a first-round pick, the Giants activated the fifth-year option, and he is now under the franchise tag. In other words, Saquon will only be able to test the market after six years as a professional.

The problem is that, for running backs, this is the beginning of the end. For someone who has battled injuries and racked up a high number of touches like him, playing a year under the franchise tag is possibly even worse: one injury could mean all the chances of getting a lucrative deal disappear.

