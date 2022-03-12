"Let's not pretend this is about football" - Analyst predicts tough route for Colin Kaepernick's NFL return

Colin Kaepernick continues to share training videos on social media, indicating he is staying ready for a potential NFL return.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback last played in the league in 2016. He was seemingly being blackballed by owners over his decision to kneel during the national anthem.

It is now 2022 and the concept of kneeling draws far less controversy than it once did. Does that mean a team will now give him a shot? ESPN host Mike Greenberg pointed out how this is bigger than football.

"Let's just say it for what it is. It is insulting to the intelligence of anyone listening to suggests there are 64 more qualified people walking the face of planet Earth than Colin Kaepernick to play quarterback. The New York Giants started a game last year with a quarterback that they so lacked trust in the backfield that they actually ran quarterback sneaks from inside their own 10 yard line last year. Colin Kaepernick can't even get an opportunity look, let's just not let's make a value judgment. Let's not pretend this is about football. Let's not pretend that this is about his inability to play it we can have all the other conversations if we want to. But clearly the reason that he will not and I agree with you he probably will not has nothing to do with there that he would be good enough to make an NFL roster."

Greenberg points out how it is foolish to say there are 64 quarterbacks who are better than the former 49ers signal-caller currently in the NFL. Unfortunately, this is bigger than football and points towards the quarterback being unfairly shunned by league owners.

Colin Kaepernick deserves a shot, but may never get another one

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

NFL analyst Damien Woody also chimed in on the topic and doesn't see the quarterback getting a fair chance ever again.

"I don't think he will. I think the simple fact that he's been out of the league five years, you know, tells you everything you need to know about why the NFL, kind of you know, feels on their own Colin Kaepernick situation. Now to your second question, should he get a shot I do believe he should get a shot. Greenie, we sit here every day talking about how teams are looking for quarterbacks. We've seen Sunday after Sunday some of the starting quarterbacks that we see in the National Football League. There's no way you can tell that our Kaepernick doesn't even deserve a shot. You know, I'm not even talking about starting. Back up? Like really the type of quarterbacks that we seen in the National Football League. Come on. He should get an opportunity, but I just don't see it happening."

It is intriguing to hear how NFL analysts who are in the know feel on this matter. The consensus seems to be that he does still deserve a shot in the NFL. Yet him actually getting one is unlikely. Owners can point towards his age and time out of the league as an excuse not to sign him.

That means teams may trot out subpar options under center when a great player is just waiting for another chance.

