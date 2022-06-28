LOOK: "He looks strong and Manning doesn't" - Letter reveals journalist refused to loan money to Colts owners for Peyton Manning and wanted team to draft Ryan Leaf 

Peyton Manning was one of the best draft picks in NFL history. The quarterback quickly became the face of the Indianapolis Colts' franchise and led them to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory. However, in 1998, there were plenty of doubts surrounding Manning.

A letter has surfaced from March 1998 that requested the Colts owner Jim Irsay to draft Ryan Leaf. The writer of the letter, Hunter S. Thompson, a journalist, also refused to lend the owner the money required to sign him.

Looking back, the letter has, of course, aged about as poorly as anything in the world since 1998. Here's a look at the letter, courtesy of a user named "alexcass91" on Reddit.

The letter from Thompson read:

"Dear James, In response to your addled request fr a quick $30 million loan to secure the services of the Manning kid -- I have to say no at this time."

"But the Leaf boy is another matter. He looks strong and Manning doesn't -- or at least not strong enough to handle that 'Welcome to the NFL' business for two years without a world-class offensive line."

"How are you fixed at left OT for the next few years, James? Think about it. You don't want a china doll back there when that freak Sapp comes crashing in."

"Okay. Let me know if you need some money for Leaf. I expect to be very rich when this Depp movie comes out. Your faithful consultant, Hunter."

"Depp," Peyton Manning, or Ryan Leaf?

While the journalist wouldn't back the weak kid, he would endorse Leaf. Of course, Jim (James) Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, went against this journalist's wishes and drafted the "Manning kid" anyway. The references in the letter to "Sapp" likely refer to Warren Sapp, and the "Depp movie" is probably a reference to a film starring Johnny Depp.

At the time, Depp was a star in the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which, according to IMDb, was released on May 22, 1998, and was likely in its final marketing stages when the letter was written. The movie made roughly $13 million per Bombreport, not even half of the loan proposed in the letter.

In putting his faith in the Johnny Depp film and endorsing Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning, the journalist essentially made poor decisions while Jim Irsay made the correct choice.

It is clear Irsay was able to find another financial backer. The quarterback stuck around in Indianapolis till 2011 when the Colts decided to move on to Andrew Luck in light of a catastrophic neck injury to their No. 18.

Manning went to Denver and took the team to two Super Bowls before retiring after winning a Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2015 season.

