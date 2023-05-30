"Life may not be perfect" - Patrick Mahomes' mother shares emotional throwback weeks after Jackson Mahomes' arrest

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and viral TikTok influencer Jackson Mahomes, shared an emotional Instagram reel. The reel features images of her and her children spending quality time together, with a Giles Jones song playing in the background.

The reel came a couple of weeks after her younger son, Jackson, was involved in an issue in a bar, a problem that threatens to curb his freedom. She captioned the reel as:

"Life may not be perfect but i have so much to be thankful for…. No excuses. Shout out to all the single moms."

Was Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, arrested?

Yes, Jackson Mahomes was arrested. The younger brother of NFL superstar Patrick was arrested and charged with sexual battery on May 3.

This arrest comes after Jackson was accused in March 2023 of shoving a waiter and sexually assaulting the female owner of a bar in Kansas. Mahomes allegedly "forcibly kissed" the owner, though his attorney denied wrongdoing.

Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

The 22-year-old was arrested at 7 a.m. ET and was booked into a detention center. Mahomes posted a $100,000 bond and was released, court records show.

Prosecutors allege in the criminal complaint that Mahomes "unlawfully and feloniously touch[ed] the person of another… who did not consent to the touching, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another" and "unlawfully and knowingly cause[d] physical contact with another person … done in a rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

Court records also show that the judge instructed Mahomes that he could not publicly comment on the case or the facts and could have zero contact with the victim or any witnesses. The case remains ongoing, and now, updates are few and far between.

