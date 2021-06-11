Linemen vs Alphas prediction & match preview - June 11 | Spring League 2021

The final week of the Spring League season kicks off Friday night with a game between the Linemen and Alphas.

Linemen's fate is in their own hands. With a win over the Alphas on Friday, the Linemen will secure their spot in the Mega Bowl. The Linemen have proven that they're the best team in the Spring League, registering a 4-1 record heading into their season finale.

The Alphas, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing loss against the Conquerors during Week 5. With the loss to the Conquerors, the Alphas moved back to third position in the North Division rankings. The Alphas will need a win and help from other results to secure their spot in the Mega Bowl.

Linemen vs Alphas: How to Watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

How to Watch: FS1

Linemen vs Alphas: Head-to-Head | Spring League 2021

Alphas

The Alphas and Linemen are meeting for the final time during the 2021 Spring League season. In their first meeting, the Linemen controlled the football game from start to finish. The Linemen defeated the Alphas 47-7 in Week 3 of the season.

Linemen vs Alphas: Team News | Spring League 2021

Linemen

Linemen QB Ryan Willis

The Linemen are led by their talented quarterback Ryan Willis. During the 2021 Spring League season, Willis has thrown for 1,362 yards and ten touchdowns through Week 5. The Linemen's offense is full of talent in all positions. They have players ranked in the top three at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

The Mega Bowl is right around the corner!



Even though we're still waiting for a deciding Week 6 to see which two teams will compete for the #TSL2021 championship, tickets are on sale now here: https://t.co/XzMRoXyi4a



The Mega Bowl will be at 2 pm CT at Rice Stadium in Houston. pic.twitter.com/mcFu3I5H25 — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 10, 2021

Alphas

Alphas RB Blake Morgan

The Alphas have the second-best running back in the Spring League in Blake Morgan. He is currently ranked second in rushing yards with 253 rushing yards on the season. Wide receiver Tevon Wright is currently ranked second in receptions and receiving yards with 29 receptions for 352 yards.

The last week of #TSL2021 regular season games starts in Indy on Friday night!



Both games will air on @FS1.#TSLLinemen (4-1) vs. #TSLAlphas (3-2)

⏰: 7 pm ET#TSLAviators (0-5) vs. #TSLConquerors (3-2)

⏰ 10 pm ET



Shoutout to @USCoachways for moving our teams around Indy. pic.twitter.com/7qZM9R3Fgg — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 10, 2021

Linemen vs Alphas: Projected Starters | Spring League 2021

Linemen

QB: Ryan Willis

RB: Tra Minter

WR: Michael Dereus, Reece Horn, Isaac Zico

TE: Delfonte Diamond

Alphas

QB: Brian Lewerke

RB: Blake Morgan

WR: Ka'Ronce Higgins, Vance Leonard, Tevon Wright

TE: Gabe Holmes, Chris Clark

Linemen vs Alphas: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Alphas have a talented offense, but they will be facing the number one ranked defense in the 2021 Spring League season. Linemen have registered 12 total turnovers, with six fumbles and six interceptions. The Linemen will likely continue their dominance on offense and defense with a blowout win over the Alphas in Week 6.

Prediction: Linemen 45, Alphas 10

Edited by Prem Deshpande