C.J. Gardner-Johnson is known as one of the NFL's top defensive players, but the Lions safety came to the defense of an NBA superstar. Gardner-Johnson took to Twitter to call out Memphis Grizzlies star Dillion Brooks for his comments on LA Lakers star LeBron James.

The Lions star commented that Brooks' comments about James were "mad disrespectful." Brooks had some choice words for James after the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Brooks said that the 38-year-old James was old and he didn't have any respect for the four-time NBA champion:

"I don't care -- he's old. You know what I mean? I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

In that game, James had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Brooks had 12 points and three assists. In all, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was having none of the disrespect toward James, whom he referred to as the GOAT. The former Philadelphia Eagles star signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and his NFL career thus far

The safety was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Saints, accumulating five interceptions and three sacks in 31 games with the team.

Gardner-Johnson spent last season with the Eagles, tying for the most interceptions in the league with six. He also had eight passes defended in 12 games for Philadelphia.

The former Florida Gators star will join a Lions defense this upcoming season that's looking to improve from last season. The Lions finished last in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed per game at 25.1 points. We will see how C.J. Gardner-Johnson fares in his first season with the Lions.

