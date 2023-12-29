Lions vs Cowboys injury report: Latest on CJ Gardner-Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and more

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are set to face off in one of the last high-profile games of the 2023 regular season. Both teams have secured their spots in the postseason and will be looking to improve their seeding positions.

Detroit is fresh off an NFC North-crowning Week 16 win over the Minnesota Vikings. They enter this game with an 11-4 record and some inspired play from Jared Goff, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a close loss to the Tyreek Hill-led Miami Dolphins. Hence, the Cowboys must win their remaining games to win their division.

Detroit Lions injury report for Week 17 Saturday Night Football

According to the Detroit Lions website, three players have been officially ruled out of the Saturday Night Football game against the Cowboys. The affected players are safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebacker James Houston, and tight end Brock Wright.

Furthermore, cornerback Cameron Sutton is listed as questionable due to a niggling toe injury. The starting CB missed Thursday's training session, and he's a game-time decision for Week 17.

C. J. Gardner-Johnson injury status

C. J. Gardner-Johnson entered his second week of practice after returning from a torn pec injury in Week 2. The talented safety was a major part of the Lions' game plan in 2022, but injuries have ruined it in 2023.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was initially unsure whether Gardner-Johnson would feature against the Cowboys, but it's now clear that the decision has been made. Gardner-Johnson will have another week to prove his fitness as the playoffs approach.

Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 17 Saturday

Unlike the Detroit Lions injury report, the Dallas Cowboys report doesn't list any player as out or questionable for the game.

A total of nine Cowboys are listed as unassigned ahead of the game, namely, Rico Dowdle, Viliami Fehoko Jr., Johnathan Hankins, Malik Hooker, Hunter Luepke, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Matt Waletzko, and Chuma Edoga.

Brandin Cooks's injury status

Brandin Cook is having a good first season with the Cowboys. The veteran wide receiver has no injuries heading into Week 17, and he should be on the field tomorrow.

Cook has recorded 43 receptions, 558 receiving yards, and six touchdowns this season. He is firmly behind Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb on Dak Prescott's radar, but at least he's a contributor to a potential Super Bowl dark horse.

Stephon Gilmore's injury status

Stephon Gilmore suffered a rib injury in the closing minutes of his side's Christmas Eve loss to the Miami Dolphins. He left the game for some time before making a return.

The former defensive player of the year doesn't appear on Dallas' injury report, so he'll likely feature against the Lions. However, we won't be surprised if his snaps are limited in the game.

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys: How to watch

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are headlining Saturday night in Week 17. Both teams have secured their postseason berths, but it doesn't make the game any less interesting.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

When: Saturday, December 30 at 8:15 p.m., ET

