Lions vs Packers weather report: Low rainfall expected during Week 12 Thanksgiving clash

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, the Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

NFL weather.com reports that early weather projections are for a low percent chance of rain, partly cloudy, and a low of about 26 degrees with a north-northwest breeze of about 9 mph.

This merely suggests that fantasy managers shouldn't base their selections on the weather. The likelihood of rain and the anticipated winds have decreased in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving Day game, so the atmosphere should be still and dry.

In contrast to many other NFL games that can have unpredictable weather, the Week 12 NFL matchup is also set to take place in a controlled atmosphere, shielded from whatever severe weather gusts the area.

Ford Field provides the perfect setting for NFL games, shielded from the impacts of wind, rain, and other bad weather.

In this indoor environment, the Packers and Lions can focus solely on the execution of their offensive and defensive strategies without being concerned about the weather. Players should be free to play to their full potential without worrying about slippery pitches or windy conditions interfering with deliveries and kicks. In addition, fans won't have to put up with the hardship of being cold or wet while watching the game in comfort.

How to watch Lions vs Packers on Thanksgiving Day?

The Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions game is the first of three NFL games that are scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, marking the start of another round of NFL action on Thanksgiving Day.

Maybe not many NFL fans have witnessed the Detroit club begin a season with eight victories out of its first ten games, but the NFL community is used to seeing the Lions on Thanksgiving.

For the first time in more than 60 years, the Lions are 8-2 to start the season going into their Thanksgiving game. The Lions prevailed 34-20 the last time the two teams played and should be confident going into this home game against a Green Bay side that is 4-6 this season.

The start time of this game is 12.30 p.m. ET on Fox. Play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt will be joined in the commentary booth by analyst Greg Olsen. Sideline reporting will be handled by Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Below are all the specifics for fans who want to watch the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field and see how every action unfolds:

Game: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Time and Date: 12:30 p.m. ET. on Nov. 23, 2023

Stadium: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analysis), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporting)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada).