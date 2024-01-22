Lions Watch Party at Ford Field: Where to buy tickets, schedule, and all you need to know about NFC Championship Game screening

The Detroit Lions are one game away from making the 2024 Super Bowl. Dan Campbell's side was victorious over a resilient Tampa Bay Buccaneers side in the NFC Divisional Round, and they have a date against the San Francisco 49ers to look forward to.

Ahead of their upcoming NFC Championship Game, the Lions have announced they will be hosting a watch party from their home stadium for the NFC championship next Sunday against the 49ers. The game will occur at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with kickoff scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Where to buy tickets for the Detroit Lions watch party at Ford Field

According to sources, the tickets for the watch party will go on sale on Monday, January 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. to the public and at 10 a.m. for Detroit Lions Loyal Members.

The tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, as fans can experience an electric atmosphere while watching their heroes attempt to make a Super Bowl. Furthermore, according to reports, all proceeds from the watch party will support the Detroit Lions Foundation for youth & high school sports.

What items are prohibited at Ford Field?

According to the Detroit Lions website, the following items are prohibited from Ford Field:

Can the Lions win the Super Bowl? Detroit's odds explored

Only four teams remain in the Super Bowl hunt. They are the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions. All four have chances of winning the Super Bowl, though odd makers are clear with whom they consider favorites.

According to DraftKings, the 49ers have the best odds at +145, the Ravens at +200, the Chiefs at +350, and the Lions at +750. That means the Lions have the lowest odds of winning it all in February.

Dan Campbell and Co. likely won't be paying attention to the odds, as the team has surpassed all preseason expectations. Their next job is to upset the San Francisco 49ers in Levi's Stadium.