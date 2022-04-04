Ranking the Heisman Trophy winners in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history 

Only four Heisman Trophy winners have ever played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Steve Spurrier, Vinny Testaverde, Tim Brown and Jameis Winston.

Bo Jackson is the most popular Heisman winner linked to the franchise. The former Auburn running back was taken first overall by the Bucs in the 1986 NFL Draft, but never played a down for the team.

Jackson eventually played for the Los Angeles Raiders until suffering a devastating, career-ending hip injury in 1991. He, of course, also starred in Major League Baseball for a few years, mostly with the Kansas City Royals.

Let's take a look at the quartet of Heisman winners who actually suited up for the Bucs.

Ranking the 4 Heisman winners in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

#4 - Tim Brown

What? How in the world is Brown No. 4 when he’s the only Hall of Famer on the list? It’s easy. He only played one season with the Buccaneers (2004), which was the last campaign of his stellar career.

The Notre Dame legend took home the Heisman in 1987, becoming the first-ever wide receiver to win the award. Drafted by the Raiders in 1988, he would play 16 years with the team, earning nine Pro Bowl selections.

Brown signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in ‘04. He recorded 24 receptions and 200 receiving yards during his farewell season with the team.

#3 - Steve Spurrier

Spurrier is definitely better known for his coaching career than what he achieved as a player. He guided the University of Florida to a national championship in 1996. Speaking of Florida, that’s where he won the 1966 Heisman as a quarterback.

UF Libraries @uflib Steve Spurrier was the quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy during the 1966 season. Steve Spurrier was the quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy during the 1966 season. https://t.co/0V6chWV0S0

Spurrier played with the San Francisco 49ers for nine years before heading to Tampa Bay for his final season.

That 1976 season was the first-ever for the expansion Buccaneers, who finished just 0-14.

#2 - Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde began his career in Tampa Bay

Testaverde enjoyed an exceptional senior year at the University of Miami, winning the 1986 Heisman Trophy and leading the school to a perfect 11-0 record.

He would stay in the state of Florida as Tampa Bay selected him as the first overall pick of the 1987 NFL Draft.

Testaverde ended up playing six seasons with the Buccaneers. He would play another whopping 15 years in the league with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

As a member of the Buccaneers, he threw for 14,820 yards, good for second all-time in franchise history.

#1 - Jameis Winston

The lone active player on the list, Winston won both a national championship and a Heisman during his tenure at Florida State.

Winston was selected by the Buccaneers first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and led the league in passing years four years later.

Following five seasons with the team, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he still plays for now. Tampa wound up replacing him with some guy by the name of Tom Brady.

Winston is Tampa’s all-time leader in both passing yards with 19,737 and touchdowns (121).

