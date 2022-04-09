Ranking the 3 greatest quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history 

Nicknamed “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys have had their share of star quarterbacks come through the door.

Current player Dak Prescott is clearly one of the top signal callers in the game today. Although he has enjoyed success ever since becoming a Cowboy, he hasn’t been able to carry the team to their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Don Meredith and Danny White are two other quarterback legends who once sported the famous blue star on their helmets. Meredith is a three-time Pro Bowler, while White is known for doing a commendable job replacing Hall of Famer Roger Staubach.

Let’s take a look at the three greatest quarterbacks in Cowboys history.

Dallas Cowboys' Top 3 quarterbacks of all time

#1 - Roger Staubach

Staubach, who spent five years in the Navy, didn’t make it to Dallas until 1969. He was a 27-year-old rookie. He would prove to be worth the wait, though, despite not becoming the team's starting quarterback until his third season.

The Heisman Trophy winner spent his entire 11-year career as a Cowboy, making the Pro Bowl six times. He also led the NFL in passing touchdowns once and passer rating four times.

“Rodger the Dodger” steered Dallas to five Super Bowls. They won two. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XII as Dallas defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3.

Staubach was the first player to ever win both a Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl MVP.

#2 - Troy Aikman

If you've been a Cowboys fan for 50 years, you might say Staubach is the franchise’s greatest quarterback of all time. But if you've only followed the team for the last 30 years or so, you’d probably go with Troy Aikman as the QB G.O.A.T. You really can't go wrong with either player.

Dallas selected Aikman with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. The former UCLA Bruin would eventually team with running back Emmitt Smith and wideout Michael Irvin to lift the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories, including back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Aikman played his entire 12-year career with Dallas, only missing the playoffs four times.

#3 - Tony Romo

Unlike Staubach and Aikman before him, Tony Romo never managed to win a championship or even get to the Super Bowl. However, he still deserves a spot on this list.

He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003. The Eastern Illinois product would go on to play 13 seasons with the team, leading them to four postseason appearances. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of those four seasons.

Romo led the league in both passer rating and completion percentage in 2014, and he's the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, as well as touchdowns. That's not too shabby for someone who wasn't drafted.

