Listing 5 NFL free agents still available in 2025 for bargain deals ft. Rasul Douglas and more

Most of the highly rated free agents are off the market. Some of these players opted to join new teams while others were retained by their franchises.

Ad

However, a handful of free agents are available as potential bargains ahead of the 2025 season. With that in mind, let's look at these players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NFL free agents still available for bargain deals in 2025

5. Brandon Scherff, Guard

Brandon Scherff is one of the most experienced offensive linemen in free agency. In 2024, he had a pass block win rate of 93.8%, and his game is centered around top-notch movement skills.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Scherff is fresh off a solid season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and still can be a starting-caliber guard.

4. J.K. Dobbins, Running Back

Ad

The only reason J.K. Dobbins remains a free agent is his injury history. The former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers RB has never played in every regular season game in a campaign.

However, Dobbins could be a bargain addition for a franchise looking for a powerful runner from the backfield. He had a career year for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers in 2024 and could be on the cusp of his first 1,000 rushing yards season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and the most accomplished free agent in the NFL. Rodgers is a four-time MVP winner, one-time Super Bowl champ, and arguably the greatest quarterback in Green Bay Packers history.

Rodgers finished inside the top 10 in passing yards (3,897 yards) and passing touchdowns (28). He should have enough left in the tank to guide a QB-needy franchise to the postseason in 2025.

2. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver

Ad

Amari Cooper has earned Pro Bowl nods in almost every team he's played for. The Raiders, Cowboys and Browns enjoyed consistent production from the Alabama Crimson Tide product.

However, a mixed spell with the Buffalo Bills in 2024 ultimately stirred up doubts about his current ability. These doubts might be unfounded, as Cooper dealt with injuries in 2024.

Hence, a team looking for a chiseled veteran with impressive hands and great locker room presence could pick up Cooper.

Ad

1. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

Rasul Douglas is one season removed from posting four interceptions in nine games with the Buffalo Bills. The West Virginia product has carved out a niche as a reliable ball hawk following stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Douglas is the best cornerback left unsigned ahead of the 2025 season. He could be a high-level bargain pickup for a team looking for a defensive back with playoff experience and solid footwork.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.