Winning a Super Bowl is no easy feat. The big game is the final contest of the NFL postseason and only one team gets the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy each year.

As we draw closer to Super Bowl 58, there are still many teams that have failed to win a Super Bowl. Some of the 32 teams in the league have not even made an appearance at the big game.

Here, we take a look at the teams that have yet to taste Super Bowl glory as of 2024.

A look at the NFL teams that have not won a Super Bowl

Here's a list of the 12 NFL teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl:

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Which teams have never reached the Super Bowl?

Out of the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl, there are still four of them — Browns, Lions, Texans, and Jaguars — who are yet to make an appearance at the big game.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. 49ers

The highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also livestream the event on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb.11

: Sunday, Feb.11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be in the announcer booth for the Chiefs-49ers contest on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines.