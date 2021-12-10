Listing Tom Brady's top 5 endorsement deals ft. latest FTX deal

Tom Brady is arguably the most popular football player on the planet. Although he makes a somewhat paltry $25 million for this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he garners more attention from his many endorsement deals.

Brady is said to have made an additional $6 million in overall endorsements. His list is ever-expanding as he just signed a deal with FTX. That means even more face-time for arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play football.

Here are Tom Brady's top five endorsement deals.

Which endorsement deal is the best for Tom Brady?

Tom Brady (courtesty of Molecule Mattress YouTube)

#5 - Molecule Mattress

Brady was once a partner with Simmons Beautyrest, but back in 2018, he made the switch to an online startup by the name of Molecule. Brady ended his longstanding endorsement deal with Simmons and swapped his Simmons Beautyrest Black for a king-sized foam model from Molecule.

Brady and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson both partnered with Molecule in 2018. Mattresses and sports figures should go hand in hand as they say getting great rest can help recuperate the body.

#4 - UGG

Tom Brady has partnered with UGG for many years, and they have been one of the funniest brands to ever back Brady.

The above commercial showcases the UGG For Men line, showing famous actor Jeff Bridges serenading a sleeping Tom Brady in his UGG slippers. The hilarity begins when Bridges strums his guitar too loud, waking up an irate and cussing Brady.

#3 - Under Armour

Under Armour is one of the most famous sports brands in the entire world, so partnering with one of the most famous athletes in the world is a no-brainer. The partnership that sits between Brady and Under Armour goes deep, as he is an ambassador for the brand. He allegedly covered up a Nike swoosh symbol on his shirt in favor of an Under Armour brand during his Super Bowl speech.

Under Armour and Brady released this inspirational video six years ago, but the message still holds strong as Brady continues to play football well into his 40s.

#2 - Aston Martin

A more refined endorsement came when Brady signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin, the British luxury sports car manufacturer. At the time he was brought in to help promote the D11 model, which has a steep $211,995 price tag.

Brady and a luxury sports car partnership just make too much sense. Aston Martin also allowed Brady to help them design a special-edition Vanquish S model. This "Tom Brady" model will allegedly be one of 12 made in the entire world. Good luck getting one.

#1 - FTX

Brady's most recent and likely most lucrative endorsement deal was signed over the summer of this year. As the world is changing into a more crypto-enthused investing landscape, Brady and his wife, Giselle Bundchen, jumped at their chance to partner with a leading cryptocurrency company.

FTX, Brady and Giselle came together for an equity stake in the company for a multi-year partnership that is likely to make the couple even wealthier. It appears Brady sees value in digital assets and wants his future to be as secure as ever.

