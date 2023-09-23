Logan Thomas injury update: Latest on Commanders TE for fantasy football Week 3

Logan Thomas had a bright start to the 2023 NFL season. The Washington Commanders' tight end recorded 65 yards and a touchdown on six receptions across two games.

Thomas' impressive outings have drawn attention from fantasy football fans. However, fantasy managers are unsure of picking him for Week 3 amid injury concerns.

The Commanders will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 24, in Week 3. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET at FedEx Field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Logan Thomas injury update

Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas

The Commanders have revealed that Thomas won't play in Week 3 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2. The player did not take part in any of Washington's practice sessions during the week and will continue his recovery over the weekend.

Since Thomas is ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills, you should not draft him in your fantasy team.

What happened to Logan Thomas?

Thomas took a blow to his head from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson in Week 2, at the end of the first half of the contest. The tight end caught a touchdown but was then clattered by Jackson in the endzone.

Expand Tweet

Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the game and entered the NFL's concussion protocols. Meanwhile, Jackson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game.

Unfortunately, Thomas was unable to clear the concussion protocols in time for Week 3. He posted two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown before departing.

When will Logan Thomas return?

There is no official confirmation of Thomas' return date for the Washington Commanders. However, Washington will be hoping that he'll return sooner rather than later.

Thomas was able to jog to the sideline under his own power after taking the hit from Jackson. The Commanders will take some positives from the fact that he could walk off the field despite the vicious knock.

Since Thomas won't play in Week 3, John Bates and Cole Turner are likely to share the snaps for Washington against the Bills.