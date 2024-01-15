Longest Conference Championship Game appearance drought: Cowboys' wait extends to at least 29 years

The Dallas Cowboys' drought of reaching a Confernece Championship extended to 29 years on Sunday.

Dallas was hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the Super Wild Card Weekend, and the Cowboys entered the game as 7.5-point favorites. However, in the first half, Dak Prescott struggled as the Packers led 27-7 at the half.

Green Bay ended up cruising to a 48-32 win to advance to the divisional round and stun Dallas. With the Cowboys' loss, Dallas' drought of reaching the Confernece Championship game reached 29 seasons.

The Cowboys haven't played in the NFC Championship game since 1995, when Dallas beat the Packers.

Entering the playoffs, Dallas was a popular choice to reach the Super Bowl, but after the upset, the Cowboys have plenty of questions to answer.

“I certainly in no way spent any time over the last three hours asking how and why,” Jerry Jones said. “What I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in position — everyone in this room thought we were in a position — to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe [go] as far as our dreams might take us.

"We didn’t do it. … This is one of my [biggest] surprises since I’ve been involved in sport, period. On a personal basis, I’m floored. Not that there’s any world’s smallest violin for me being floored. I get that. I understand that. I know where the responsibility starts and ends. I’ve got that real clear.”

Who has the longest Conference Championship drought?

Washington hasn't made the NFC Championship since 1991

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are tied for the longest active drought for reaching a Conference Championship game in the NFL.

Washington and Detroit haven't played in the NFC Championship game since 1991, when they played one another and the Commanders beat the Lions.

With Washington not making the playoffs, its drought reached 33 seasons, while Detroit has a chance to end its drought next weekend in the divisional round.

Next, the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins are currently at 31 seasons, but that will extend to 32 seasons after both were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

The top 10 longest droughts of reaching the Conference Championship game are as follows (not including 2023-24 postseason):

Washington Commanders, 32 seasons Detroit Lions, 32 seasons Cleveland Browns, 31 seasons Miami Dolphins, 31 seasons Dallas Cowboys, 28 seasons Houston Texans, 22 seasons Las Vegas Raiders, 21 seasons Los Angeles Chargers, 16 seasons New York Jets, 13 seasons Chicago Bears, 13 seasons