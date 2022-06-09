LOOK: Tom Brady colors his hair bright orange in order to raise awareness for a noble cause

After moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Tom Brady fully embraced his fun-loving personality, allowing NFL fans to see a side that they had seldom seen in the two decades before that.

The veteran star frequently engages in banter on social media and even roasted fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen when he faced them in The Match, a celebrity golf tournament. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took it to the next level on Wednesday, dyeing his hair bright orange, albeit for a noble cause.

Photos emerge of Tom Brady sporting bright orange hair

Tom Brady gets a hair makeover | Image Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers teamed up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and hosted the eighth annual Cut/Color for a Cure at the team's training facility in Tampa. Players and front office personnel volunteered to have their hair and beards dyed bright orange to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Buccaneers QBs get a hair dye | Image Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin sat together and let the youngsters go to work on their hair, and the results were magnificent.

Buccaneers QBs with their new hairdo | Image Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In addition to dyeing his hair, Brady also signed jerseys and took photos with youngsters present at the event:

NFL Enthusiast @NFLEnthusiast1 Tom Brady being a top guy and sporting orange hair. He can do it all. Tom Brady being a top guy and sporting orange hair. He can do it all. https://t.co/P4cUh7DHDT

Brady also tried his hand at dyeing. The quarterback colored center Ryan Jensen's long locks with orange spray.

Brady dyes Ryan Jensen's hair | Image Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers not only volunteered to let their players have their hair dyed, but they also donated $117,000 to the foundation to aid their cancer research. An unforgettable day for all those in attendance.

Tom Brady's last ride?

Brady and the Buccaneers will now turn their attention to preparing for the 2022 NFL season, which could be the quarterback's swan song. The veteran star announced his retirement earlier this year before taking a u-turn and returning for the upcoming campaign.

In May, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to become the network's premier NFL broadcaster and analyst. The deal will commence once the quarterback decides to retire, which could be at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Brady will turn 45 in August, but his numbers from last year indicate he's far from done in the NFL. He will likely reassess the situation next offseason before deciding on his future.

For now, Brady and the Buccaneers are gearing up to win the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history and the second time in three years with their veteran quarterback leading the charge.

