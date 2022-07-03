LOOK: Tom Brady swoons over wife Gisele Bundchen's latest photoshoot 

There may not be a more prominent couple in the NFL than Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen. They've been together since 2006 when they met and have been married since 2009. The couple have three kids together and have endured an incredible career of ups and downs for the star quarterback.

As of February, Brady and Bundchen have officially been together for 13 years, which for some couples might be long enough for the spark to die down. However, based on a recent Instagram story from the star quarterback, that doesn't appear to be the case for these two.

TB12 unabashedly expressed his admiration for a picture of his wife from a recent photoshoot.

Check out Tom Brady's reaction in the picture below:

Instagram story via @tombrady on Instagram)

Bundchen is one of the world's most famous fashion models and has been since 2001. She's one of the highest paid models in history and still does modeling shoots at the age of 41.

Both she and her husband continue to defy age expectations as he is 44 and still playing the quarterback position at an elite level. Most models have retired by 41 and most NFL players (save for the occasional kicker) have been retired for years by the time they turn 44, and he will be 45 in a month.

Tom Brady's remarkable career

Tom Brady is far older than most of the league's oldest quarterbacks, both currently and in history.

Right now, the former Michigan product is nearly 45. The next oldest quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, who is 38. Ben Roethelisberger retired, but was 39. The same can be said for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was also 39.

Boston Cream 🍩 @itsbostoncream Tom Brady will be playing quarterback in the NFL at 45 years old this year. 45! Tom Brady will be playing quarterback in the NFL at 45 years old this year. 45!

In history, there have only been two quarterbacks to play the game at an older age than the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

John Nesser was 45 when he was at his oldest in the league, though that was all the way back in 1921. When the Tampa leader turns 45 next month, assuming he doesn't retire again, he will surpass that.

George Blanda, who might be better known as a kicker, was 48 years, 3 months, and 18 days old when he last played in the NFL. At this point, given how well the Tampa Bay quarterback has played, it's not a stretch to think that he might surpass Blanda's record.

Julien Etienne @soucouyant8 Tom Brady 44. Ronaldo, 37. I've seen 18yr old "athletes" with beer bellies.



You can't really limit someone by their age, let these people shine and shush ya face. Tom Brady 44. Ronaldo, 37. I've seen 18yr old "athletes" with beer bellies.You can't really limit someone by their age, let these people shine and shush ya face.

What's even more remarkable about Brady is the level at which he is playing. The aforementioned Roethelisberger struggled mightily in his final seasons. Drew Brees' arm strength was nearly nonexistent for his final year.

The three-time MVP and widely-regarded greatest football player ever continues to defy the odds. How much longer can that go on? Anything is possible at this point.

