Los Angeles Chargers 7-round Mock Draft: Chargers get dynamic offensive piece for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2023 season, hoping to make the playoffs for the second straight season. Los Angeles seemed further away from a playoff spot, especially after the embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Brandon Staley was let go after that Week 15 game and outside linebackers coach Giff Smith was named the interim coach.

Owner Dean Spanos named Jim Harbaugh the team's new head coach last month. Harbaugh spent four seasons in the same role with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014). The former Michigan Wolverines coach has his work cut out for him as the upcoming draft must fill several needs.

Below is the Chargers' 7-round Mock Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers 7-round Mock Draft - Day 1

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator for the Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

NFL draft analyst Dalton Miller loves what Bowers can bring to an NFL team:

"Although his size doesn't allow for the pure flexibility of a 200 pound WR, his efficiency in transition and his strudy frame allow him to consistently separate. He has vice-grip hands and is a menace after the catch, and even on designed runs."

Last season, the Chargers got solid production out of Gerald Everett and Donald Parham at tight end with seven total touchdowns. Bowers is seen as a hybrid between a tight end and a wide receiver. Do not be shocked if LSU star Malik Nabers is in the mix at No. 5.

Los Angeles Chargers 7-round Mock Draft - Day 2

Chargers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

According to NFL draft analyst Ian Cummings, DeJean is a complete cornerback with versatility:

"He’s a cornerback, but at 6’1″, 209 pounds, DeJean looks more like a safety. In support, he looks like a linebacker — not only slabbing DBs and deconstructing blocks but also maintaining gap discipline and surging inside for tackles."

The Chargers allowed the third-most passing yards last season and need help in the secondary. DeJean would join Asante Samuel Jr. at the cornerback position to improve the pass defense.

Chargers: DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Carter can stop the run and play three downs. The Blue Devils star would be a welcome addition to a Los Angeles Chargers defensive line that includes Morgan Fox. Carter could see the field in his rookie season, given his upside.

Los Angeles Chargers 7-round Mock Draft - Day 3

Chargers: Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah

Ian Valentino, the NFL Scouting Director for PFN, shared his positives and negatives about the Utah offensive lineman:

"His giant 6'4", 321-pound frame isn't going to do well when asked to move laterally, but he can get to the second level enough in gap schemes to have confidence in. He's a run-first blocker who will benefit from the lack of extra space he has to overcome at tackle."

Harbaugh had one of the best offensive lines in college football at Michigan. New Los Angeles Chargers offensive line coach Mike Devlin worked with the Baltimore Ravens as their assistant offensive line coach last season. Laumea is in a great spot should he go here on Day 3.

Chargers: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Despite having Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the roster, the regime in Los Angeles will have some tough decisions to make about their futures this offseason.

The Sportskeeda NFL Draft Simulator has the Chargers adding Thrash in the fifth round. He was fourth in the ACC in receptions (63) and yards (858) for the Cardinals last season. Thrash has value here and would be hard to pass up.

Chargers: Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

Adding Torrence here adds emphasis to addressing the secondary for the Chargers. He had 37 tackles, two sacks and an interception in his junior season with Arizona State. Torrence is a project, but could see some time on the field if needed.

Chargers: Eli Cox, OC, Kentucky

The center position on the offensive line became a need as starter Corey Linsley could be hanging up the cleats. Cox started 12 games for Kentucky while playing 681 snaps.

He did play some snaps at right guard for the Wildcats, but mostly at center. Protecting Justin Herbert is a need, as Cox can help here. His 6-foot-4", 311-pound frame might seem small, but the versatility makes up for it.

Chargers: J.J. Weaver, LB, Kentucky

Weaver had 45 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for the Wildcats last season. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, Weaver fits the prototypical size needed to be a linebacker.

Also, the future of All-Pro Khalil Mack is unknown, as the Chargers could either cut or seek a restructured deal this offseason. The Kentucky senior needs development but brings the need for the Los Angeles Chargers.