Los Angeles Chargers 7-round mock draft: Why Jim Harbaugh has a long way to go in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers recruited Jim Harbaugh with a singular mission in 2024.

They wanted the recent National Championship-winning coach to bring the same mentality to their franchise and make them competitive again. Despite having Justin Herbert as a young franchise quarterback, they have consistently underachieved over the past few seasons.

They missed the postseason altogether last year, and in the season prior, they blew a healthy lead in the Wild Card round to crash out at the first hurdle in the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Harbaugh has been asked to clear house and bring some positivity to the organization. The hope is that he can replicate not only what he did in Michigan at the college level but also lean on his experience with the San Francisco 49ers, who he took to a Super Bowl appearance in his tenure.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

They have lost some key offensive pieces like Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, even though they have held on to their defensive stalwarts like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

That's where Jim Harbaugh needs to focus on, but anyone expecting immediate Super Bowl delusion might be in for a rude awakening. The 2024 NFL Draft is merely the first step towards righting the ship.

Here are some strategies the Los Angeles Chargers coach could use in this year's draft to upgrade the roster, thanks to Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft 1.0

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft

The first method Jim Harbaugh can use to make the Chargers competitive again is by planning early for the 2024 NFL Draft. With this strategy, the coach must base his picks around the selections they have, as depending on any trades brings uncertainty.

They have the fifth pick in this year's draft, which they could use to sign wide receiver Malik Nabers, who's regarded as one of the best prospects in the draft. With their second-round pick, they could focus on the defense by picking cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

With the next two picks, they need to retool the offensive line and could pick a couple of offensive tackles before choosing a defensive tackle later in the draft. In the later rounds, they could add depth to Justin Herbert's weapons by drafting more wide receivers and tight ends and also get some help on the defensive side with a pass rusher.

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft 2.0

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft

Knowing that the Chargers need many pieces to solve their conundrum, Jim Harbaugh could look to trade the high picks they have to select more players in this year's draft. Knowing how deep the wide receiver class this year is, he could drop back in the first round and select Adonai Mitchell later.

By having more picks, he could choose to vary his approach from being too conservative and pick edge rusher Chris Braswell to make their pass-rushing unit even more formidable. With their next few picks, he could focus on rebuilding the offensive line as well as adding help to the secondary on defense.

Having recruited individuals all across the board, he could add some depth to the roster with his final picks by selecting some more wide receivers and tight ends.

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft 3.0

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers know that they are in the AFC West with a dynastic Kansas City Chiefs and that they will not catch up with them in a single draft. Therefore, they could look at maximizing not just this year's picks but also trying to get more picks in the upcoming drafts.

With this strategy, they could get wide receiver Troy Franklin first before adding Jordan Morgan as an offensive tackle. With 13 total picks, they could get some running backs as well, which they could not do in the other iterations, as well as recruit all over the field.