3 reasons why the Los Angeles Chargers could win the Super Bowl this season

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the NFL’s most talented teams, and they could very well pick up a Super Bowl victory this campaign. A season ago, they watched the Los Angeles Rams win it all at the SoFi Stadium, the home of both L.A. teams. Many fans beleive that it’s time for the Chargers to take home the trophy.

The Chargers barely missed the playoffs last season, finishing with a 9-8 record. After making a couple of key offseason additions to join star quarterback Justin Herbert, they're primed for a sensational 2022 campaign.

Here are three reasons why the Chargers can win Super Bowl LVII:

#1 - Expected MVP-caliber season from Justin Herbert

NFL Pro Bowl - Quarterback Justin Herbert

Possessing an elite quarterback is a must in today’s NFL, and that’s exactly what the Chargers have in Herbert. The former Oregon Duck threw for an insane 5,014 yards (second-best in the league behind Tom Brady) and 38 touchdowns (third-best) last season.

Now in his third season in the league, Herbert has had an amazing start to his career, recording 9,629 passing yards and 72 touchdowns. He has also scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Herbert looked great during Sunday’s Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, racking up 279 passing yards, three TDs and no interceptions. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if he grabs the NFL MVP award this season. That’s certainly the type of QB you need to make a Super Bowl run.

#2 - The Chargers have a much-improved defense

New signing Khalil Mack

L.A. had a superb offense in 2021 led by Herbert, the receiver duo of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, as well as running back Austin Ekeler. However, their defense wasn’t so special.

This past offseason, the team addressed the defensive side of the ball. They acquired linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears and signed free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Mack had a monster debut in the win over the Raiders, recording five tackles, four quarterback hits, three sacks and a forced fumble. He and Joey Bosa provide the franchise with one of the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing duos.

Meanwhile, Jackson will team up with Derwin James to provide the club with an improved secondary. The Chargers now have a solid defense to go along with their explosive offense. You know the saying, defense wins championships.

#3 - They might be the best team in the loaded AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Most fans and football experts believe the AFC West is the toughest division in the league. Honestly, any of the four teams (Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos) can win the division.

The AFC West is jam-packed with talent. Kansas City have Patrick Mahomes, the Raiders added All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, and the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson.

It won’t be an easy task for L.A. to win the division, but they have the pieces to get the job done. With holdovers Herbert and Bosa as well as newcomers Mack and Jackson on the roster, the Bolts are ready to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

