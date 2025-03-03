  • home icon
  Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: Full list of Jim Harbaugh's team's selections

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: Full list of Jim Harbaugh’s team's selections

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 03, 2025 14:47 GMT
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers react during an NFL Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers react during an NFL Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers had a decent first season under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers racked up over 10 regular-season wins and made an appearance in the playoffs.

However, their limitations were laid bare in a wildcard loss to the Houston Texans. The Chargers must now go back to the drawing board and stack up on pieces to aid their rebuild.

With that in mind, let's look at the Chargers' picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and the needs that they can sort out if they draft right.

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025

According to the official Chargers website, the Los Angeles Chargers have seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. These are the picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 22
  • Round 2, Pick 55
  • Round 3, Pick 86
  • Round 4, Pick 124
  • Round 5, Pick 159
  • Round 6, Pick 177
  • Round 6, Pick 183
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 draft needs

Here's a look at the three core needs that Jim Harbaugh's side must address via this year's draft:

3. Edge Rusher

Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are two of the most important defensive players on the Chargers, but they're likely on their way out of the building. Mack is set to test free agency while Bosa will likely be a salary cap casualty.

Hence, there will be, at least, two spots ready to be filled at the edge rush position. The Chargers could do this by dipping into free agency, but they should really try acing April's draft.

Oregon's Jordan Burch is as versatile as they come, and he could be available in the third round. Also, Virgina Tech's Antwuan Powell-Ryland is a high upside defender that could prove to be a late draft steal. Both edge rushers could form the foundation for the unit for years to come.

2. Wide Receiver

The Los Angeles Chargers have a decent crop of wide receivers. Ladd McConkey stood out in his rookie season, proving that he could be a long-time target for Herbert.

However, most genuine Super Bowl contenders have two (and sometimes three) Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts. Just look at how stacked the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are at the position.

Hence, the Chargers should look to draft a wide receiver on Day 2. Colorado State's Tory Horton could be a decent addition to the roster.

1. Tight End

Most Super Bowl-winning teams in the modern era possess an elite-caliber tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs have Travis Kelce, Tom Brady's teams had Rob Gronkowski and the Philadelphia Eagles had Zach Ertz and now Dallas Goedert.

The sooner the Los Angeles Chargers give Justin Herbert a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end, the sooner he will unlock his undeniable potential. Hence, getting a TE in this year's stacked class is a must.

Colston Loveland is a player that Jim Harbaugh knows very well from his Michigan days. Loveland is widely considered the second-best TE of this year's draft class, and he'd be a masterstroke addition for Harbaugh's offense.

