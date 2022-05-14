Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2022: Opponents and win-loss predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers are in NFL purgatory right now. They missed the postseason in 2021 after winning nine games in the first ever 17-game NFL schedule. It was a step forward from a 7-9 finish in 2020, which was the first campaign post-Philip Rivers.

Justin Herbert, his replacement, held steady from his impressive rookie-year output in his sophomore season. But he couldn't lead the team to a Week 18 victory over the Los Vegas Raiders. It's all well and good for a team that is still in the rebuilding stage, but that'll only be the case for so long.

The Chargers need to take a step forward in 2022, but is that possible considering the strength of the AFC West? The Broncos could be contenders with Russell Wilson in tow and the Raiders and Chiefs profile to potentially reach a double-digit win total once more.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule prediction

Here's a breakdown of the Chargers’ 2022 schedule, including analysis for all 17 games:

Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: W

The Las Vegas Raiders bested the Chargers in the 2021 season's final game to clinch a spot in the postseason, but in the 2022 Week 1 rematch, Los Angeles to prevail at home.

Jay Posner @sdutPosner No easing into the 2022 season for The Team That Used To Be Here. We already knew Chargers playing at Arrowhead in Week 2. Four days earlier they get their other biggest rival. No easing into the 2022 season for The Team That Used To Be Here. We already knew Chargers playing at Arrowhead in Week 2. Four days earlier they get their other biggest rival. https://t.co/7pdWcyXpXM

Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: L

While the Bolts have gotten the best of the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, their luck runs out in Kansas City as they suffer a Thursday Night Football loss on Amazon Prime.

Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: W

The Jaguars are due for a massive turnaround in Trevor Lawrence's second season after the disaster of Urban Meyer's tenure, but there's a chance that Jacksonville will end up with the top NFL Draft pick for the third straight season.

Week 4: at Houston Texans

Prediction: W

Facing the AFC South has its benefits, one of which includes facing a Houston Texans team that might not be capable of approaching a winning record. Lovie Smith's team look a little lost after the 2022 NFL Draft, and could be due for another letdown season.

Week 5: at Cleveland Browns

Prediction: W

The Chargers could beat all five of their season-opening opponents, and they will likely beat four of them. If Deshaun Watson isn't under center by Week 5, this could be a painful outing for the Browns at home.

Week 6: vs. Denver Broncos

Prediction: L

This isn't an indictment of the Chargers as much as it is a vote of confidence for Russell Wilson. The popular quarterback should handle his business during his first Monday Night Football appearance for the Broncos.

Week 7: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: W

From Russell Wilson himself to the franchise he left behind, the Chargers will go from the Broncos to the beatable Seahawks. This should be a far easier time at SoFi Stadium for the home squad.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons

Prediction: W

The Falcons defense, even if improved, will not be ready for the signal-calling stylings of Justin Herbert and a fast-paced West Coast offense coming to town on the first Sunday of November.

Week 10: at San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: L

After traveling across the country to knock off the Falcons, there could be some fatigue by the time they take a flight north to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. The 49ers could be a surprising NFC West contender given the Deebo Samuel drama and the never-ending Jimmy Garropolo trade saga.

Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: W

The Chargers will bounce back and knock off the Chiefs at home in what could end up being the defining win of Los Angeles' season.

Week 12: at Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: L

Besides Seattle, the NFC West will prove to be a thorn in the side for the Bolts in 2022. Los Angeles' 10-4 all-time record against the Cardinals will take a hit with an Arizona triumph at State Farm Field.

Week 13: at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: L

The Raiders could hand Los Angeles their first losing streak of 2022 with a second straight road defeat in Week 14. Such a loss to a divisional foe in similar standings could prove to be costly at season's end.

Week 14: vs. Miami Dolphins

Prediction: W

A Tua Tagovaiola injury could make this outing an even easier one given the Alabama product's susceptibility to missing games. Even if he's in uniform, the Bolts are the team to back here.

Week 15: vs. Tennessee Titans

Prediction: L

A loss to last year's top seed in the AFC will be a reminder to the Chargers that though they possess enough talent to crack through the postseason picture, they have work to do once they get there.

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: W

This Week 14 collision with the Colts has the potential for fireworks if Matt Ryan is a good fit in his first non-Falcons NFL home. Los Angeles could punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win here.

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: L

The Battle of Los Angeles will go to the defending Super Bowl champions, the Rams, who will showcase their superiority to the SoFi Stadium crowd on New Year's Day 2023.

Week 18: at Denver Broncos

Prediction: L

There's a precedent for Justin Herbert losing big divisional games at the end of the year with the postseason seeding on the line. A loss to Denver could knock them down to 9-8 for the second straight season.

Los Angeles Chargers record prediction: 9-8

