Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

Justin Herbert made a big impact for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. It was unexpected, but it was something to behold. Herbert was originally slated to sit behind Tyrod Taylor until he was ready or needed.

That turned out to be sooner than anyone could have anticipated as Taylor suffered a freak medical accident that required him to be rushed to the hospital. Just like that, in the city of fallen angels, Herbert was thrust into the limelight.

Herbert proceeded to grab the opportunity with both hands, ultimately being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Now, it's Justin Herbert's team and he will enter his first training camp as the starter of the Los Angeles Chargers. With the supporting cast the Chargers have built around him so far, Herbert has the ability to continue trending upwards, development-wise.

two assignments were understood that day pic.twitter.com/h3DZriBJMu — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 19, 2021

Los Angeles Chargers news roundup

Just last week, the ESPN power rankings were released for the upcoming 2021 season. The Los Angeles Chargers were ranked at #11, which is great news for such a young team.

The Chargers parted ways with veteran Melvin Ingram this offseason, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal.

The Los Angeles Chargers will also have a new head coach this forthcoming season in Brandon Staley. The former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator should be able to get the defense up and running to compete in the AFC West.

Training camp position battles and players to watch

One significant position battle that will take place in Chargers training camp is for WR3. The Chargers already have their top two receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who helped Justin Herbert break the rookie record for most touchdowns thrown in a season with 31.

Over the last few seasons, the Chargers haven't been able to get a solid third receiver. Of the rookie and second-year available receivers, it's K.J. Hill and Jaylen Guyton who have the most potential to secure that spot this summer.

Another positional battle is at offensive guard: it comes down to either Oday Aboushi or Brenden Jaimes. Aboushi signed with the Chargers this offseason, whereas Jaimes was drafted by the Chargers in 2021.

Brenden Jaimes had some impressive tape vs. Northwestern. Mixing up sets & has quick, active hands to latch & re-leverage when needed + a nasty snatch/trap against the long-arm. pic.twitter.com/TbjjUmDrzo — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 3, 2021

Another storyline to watch in Chargers training camp will be what happens with Justin Jackson. The 25-year-old is a talented running back but just can't seem to stay healthy. When he is on the field, his stats are decent and he has had three games of over 70 rushing yards apiece.

Jackson could be in a position battle with Josh Kelley and Larry Roundtree for the top running back position, all of whom could be explosive on the offense.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha