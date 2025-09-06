Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes

For the second year in a row, the NFL will host a game in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This time, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in a clash of AFC West contenders.
This will be the Chiefs' first game since their lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Star tight end Travis Kelce begins what could be the final season of a long and storied career that has seen three Lombardi Trophies, ten straight Pro Bowl appearances, and a slew of franchise and league records.
The Chargers, meanwhile, are looking to build on a magnificent 2024 resurgence that saw them go 12-5 and return to the playoffs under Jim Harbaugh. The biggest story concerning them is the return of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is expected to provide veteran mentorship to a young core bannered by Ladd McConkey.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs summary
The game began with the Chargers forcing a punt from the Chiefs on the opening drive, one that they punished with a Justin Herbert touchdown to Quentin Johnston. Both teams then exchanged punts on the next three drives, a stretch that Cameron Dicker ended with a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
The Chiefs finally entered enemy territory on their first drive of the quarter and turned it into a 35-yard field goal by Harrison Butker 16 plays later. Dicker answered that with a 36-yarder with 45 seconds left after Omarion Hampton prematurely ended a presumed run for a first down.
A deep pass by Patrick Mahomes to Tyquan Thornton gave the Chiefs some time to try to reduce the gap. Penalties threatened to kill their drive, but Butker managed to hit a 59-yarder just as the clock ran out to reduce the halftime lead to 13-6.
