Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: odds, lines, picks, and predictions September 15, 2022 | NFL 2022 regular season 

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 2 of Thursday Night Football.

Both teams are coming off great wins in Week 1, so it's a shame one of them has to lose tonight. This is a big spot for both teams. The Chargers are trying to prove they're the hot team in the AFC West, while the Chiefs are trying to let everyone know they have no intention of relinquishing their top spot in the division, making tonight a truly enticing matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15, 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Chargers +4.5 (-118) +176 Over 53.5 (-115) Chiefs -4.5 (-104) -210 Under 53.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best Picks

It's hard to say what is more potent in this game, these teams' offense or their defenses. Bettors should be hesitant to take the over on any offensive prop as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will have some issues with their opposition. While the ball will move, these teams will find it hard to punch it in the endzone. That's why field goal props are an excellent move for tonight.

Dustin Hopkins Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-120) & Matt Ammendola Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (+100)

Matt Ammendola was 60 / 78 on field goals in college. Since coming to the NFL, he's only missed one.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 79 receiving yards last week but did not find the endzone as Mahomes did a great job of spreading the ball out and using the whole field. As strong as a receiver as Smith-Schuster is, he'll find it soon, and bettors should have money on it.

JuJu Smith-Schuster to record a touchdown (+130)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Thursday Night Football will be a showdown shootout. Fans will be entertained as two of the best quarterbacks in the game square up. There will be plenty of points in this one and plenty of money to be made.

This will be a close game, making the spread an absolute joke. While the Chargers should win outright, there is no doubt that they will cover. Bettors can lock this one in confidently.

Los Angeles +4.5 (-118) & Over 53.5 Total Points (-115)

Edited by Piyush Bisht