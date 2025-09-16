Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders box score
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Las Vegas Raiders
3
3
6
Los Angeles Chargers
10
7
17
Ad
Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Los Angeles Chargers player stats
Passing
Player
CMP/ATT
YDS
TD
INT
RTG
Justin Herbert
9/14
133
2
0
133.3
Ad
Rushing and receiving
Player
CAR
YDS
TD
REC
YDS
TD
Justin Herbert
4
28
0
0
0
0
Omarion Hampton
4
22
0
0
0
0
Najee Harris
2
6
0
0
0
0
Quentin Johnston
1
-2
0
2
67
1
Ladd McConkey
0
0
0
3
30
0
Keenan Allen
0
0
0
3
29
1
Will Dissly
0
0
0
1
7
0
Ad
Defense
Player
TOT
SOLO
SACKS
TFL
PD
QB HTS
TD
INT
Tarheeb Still
5
4
0
0
1
0
0
0
Derwin James Jr.
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Daiyan Henley
4
3
0
1
2
0
0
1
Tuli Tuipulotu
3
3
0
1
1
1
0
0
Tony Jefferson
3
1
0
0
2
0
0
1
Alohi Gilman
2
2
0
0
2
0
0
0
Naquan Jones
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marlowe Wax
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bud Dupree
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Troy Dye
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Khalil Mack
1
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
Jamaree Caldwell
1
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
Hassan Haskins
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cam Hart
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Caleb Murphy
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ad
Kicking
Player
FG
XP
Cameron Dicker
1/1
2/2
Ad
Punting
Player
PUNTS
YDS
JK Scott
2
113
Ad
Las Vegas Raiders player stats
Passing
Player
CMP/ATT
YDS
TD
INT
RTG
Geno Smith
11/19
97
0
2
32
Ad
Rushing and receiving
Player
CAR
YDS
TD
REC
YDS
TD
Ashton Jeanty
7
30
0
1
4
0
Geno Smith
2
15
0
0
0
0
Tre Tucker
1
7
0
2
8
0
Zamir White
2
-2
0
1
9
0
Jakobi Meyers
0
0
0
1
25
0
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
0
0
0
1
20
0
Dylan Laube
0
0
0
2
17
0
Michael Mayer
0
0
0
2
9
0
Brock Bowers
0
0
0
1
5
0
Ad
Defense
Player
TOT
SOLO
SACKS
TFL
PD
QB HTS
TD
INT
Devin White
4
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
Jeremy Chinn
3
3
0
0
1
0
0
0
Germaine Pratt
3
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
Elandon Roberts
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Isaiah Pola-Mao
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jonah Laulu
1
1
1
1
0
2
0
0
Leki Fotu
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
Michael Mayer
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tommy Eichenberg
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Decamerion Richardson
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Maxx Crosby
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Malcolm Koonce
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Eric Stokes
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Brennan Jackson
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cody Lindenberg
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tyree Wilson
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Kyu Blu Kelly
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Ad
Kicking
Player
FG
XP
Daniel Carlson
2/2
0/0
Ad
Punting
Player
PUNTS
YDS
AJ Cole III
2
114
Ad
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders summary
The Chargers began the game in explosive fashion, intercepting Geno Smith on the very first snap of the game and turning it into a field goal - one the Raiders responded with one of their own.
After that, both teams punted on consecutive drives. Justin Herbert eventually ended that brief dry spell with a touchdown to Keenan Allen; the Raiders could muster only a field goal in response.
Another exchange of punts occurred, which Herbert again ended with a touchdown pass, this time to Quentin Johnston. And then Smith was intercepted again to return possession to the Chargers, who didn't do much in the ensuing drive before halftime.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Andre Castillo
Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.
Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.
Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.