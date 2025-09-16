  • home icon
  Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:42 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season ended with an intradivisional matchup, as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders met at Allegiant Stadium in a bid to maintain the momentum from major wins.

For the Chargers, it was from upsetting the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. And for the Raiders, it was spoiling Mike Vrabel's debut as the New England Patriots coach.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Las Vegas Raiders3 3 6
Los Angeles Chargers10717
Los Angeles Chargers player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Justin Herbert9/1413320133.3
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Justin Herbert4280000
Omarion Hampton4220000
Najee Harris260000
Quentin Johnston1-202671
Ladd McConkey0003300
Keenan Allen0003291
Will Dissly000170
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Tarheeb Still54001000
Derwin James Jr.53000000
Daiyan Henley43012001
Tuli Tuipulotu33011100
Tony Jefferson31002001
Alohi Gilman22002000
Naquan Jones21000000
Marlowe Wax21000000
Bud Dupree20000000
Troy Dye20000000
Khalil Mack11110100
Jamaree Caldwell11110100
Hassan Haskins11000000
Cam Hart11000000
Caleb Murphy10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Cameron Dicker1/12/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
JK Scott2113
Las Vegas Raiders player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Geno Smith11/19970232
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Ashton Jeanty7300140
Geno Smith2150000
Tre Tucker170280
Zamir White2-20190
Jakobi Meyers0001250
Dont'e Thornton Jr.0001200
Dylan Laube0002170
Michael Mayer000290
Brock Bowers000150
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Devin White43010000
Jeremy Chinn33001000
Germaine Pratt32001000
Elandon Roberts21000000
Isaiah Pola-Mao21000000
Jonah Laulu11110200
Leki Fotu11010000
Michael Mayer11000000
Tommy Eichenberg11000000
Decamerion Richardson11000000
Maxx Crosby10000000
Malcolm Koonce10000000
Eric Stokes10001000
Brennan Jackson10000000
Cody Lindenberg10000000
Tyree Wilson00001000
Kyu Blu Kelly00001000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Daniel Carlson2/20/0
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
AJ Cole III2114
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders summary

The Chargers began the game in explosive fashion, intercepting Geno Smith on the very first snap of the game and turning it into a field goal - one the Raiders responded with one of their own.

After that, both teams punted on consecutive drives. Justin Herbert eventually ended that brief dry spell with a touchdown to Keenan Allen; the Raiders could muster only a field goal in response.

Another exchange of punts occurred, which Herbert again ended with a touchdown pass, this time to Quentin Johnston. And then Smith was intercepted again to return possession to the Chargers, who didn't do much in the ensuing drive before halftime.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

