Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season ended with an intradivisional matchup, as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders met at Allegiant Stadium in a bid to maintain the momentum from major wins.

For the Chargers, it was from upsetting the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. And for the Raiders, it was spoiling Mike Vrabel's debut as the New England Patriots coach.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Las Vegas Raiders 3 3 6 Los Angeles Chargers 10 7 17

Los Angeles Chargers player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Justin Herbert 9/14 133 2 0 133.3

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Justin Herbert 4 28 0 0 0 0 Omarion Hampton 4 22 0 0 0 0 Najee Harris 2 6 0 0 0 0 Quentin Johnston 1 -2 0 2 67 1 Ladd McConkey 0 0 0 3 30 0 Keenan Allen 0 0 0 3 29 1 Will Dissly 0 0 0 1 7 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Tarheeb Still 5 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 Derwin James Jr. 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Daiyan Henley 4 3 0 1 2 0 0 1 Tuli Tuipulotu 3 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 Tony Jefferson 3 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 Alohi Gilman 2 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 Naquan Jones 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marlowe Wax 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bud Dupree 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy Dye 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Khalil Mack 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Jamaree Caldwell 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Hassan Haskins 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cam Hart 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Caleb Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Cameron Dicker 1/1 2/2

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS JK Scott 2 113

Las Vegas Raiders player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Geno Smith 11/19 97 0 2 32

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Ashton Jeanty 7 30 0 1 4 0 Geno Smith 2 15 0 0 0 0 Tre Tucker 1 7 0 2 8 0 Zamir White 2 -2 0 1 9 0 Jakobi Meyers 0 0 0 1 25 0 Dont'e Thornton Jr. 0 0 0 1 20 0 Dylan Laube 0 0 0 2 17 0 Michael Mayer 0 0 0 2 9 0 Brock Bowers 0 0 0 1 5 0

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Devin White 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 Jeremy Chinn 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 Germaine Pratt 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Elandon Roberts 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Isaiah Pola-Mao 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jonah Laulu 1 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 Leki Fotu 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Michael Mayer 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tommy Eichenberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Decamerion Richardson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maxx Crosby 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malcolm Koonce 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eric Stokes 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Brennan Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cody Lindenberg 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyree Wilson 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kyu Blu Kelly 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Daniel Carlson 2/2 0/0

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS AJ Cole III 2 114

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders summary

The Chargers began the game in explosive fashion, intercepting Geno Smith on the very first snap of the game and turning it into a field goal - one the Raiders responded with one of their own.

After that, both teams punted on consecutive drives. Justin Herbert eventually ended that brief dry spell with a touchdown to Keenan Allen; the Raiders could muster only a field goal in response.

Another exchange of punts occurred, which Herbert again ended with a touchdown pass, this time to Quentin Johnston. And then Smith was intercepted again to return possession to the Chargers, who didn't do much in the ensuing drive before halftime.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

