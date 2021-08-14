Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, Line, and Spread - August 14, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will kick off their preseason against one another. The Rams and Chargers will both sit their starting quarterbacks for the entire preseason.

Saturday night's preseason opener will be the first time that NFL fans will attend at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers and Rams sharing the massive stadium for home games almost guarantee an excellent turnout. Unfortunately for Chargers and Rams fans, they will not see the two main attractions during the preseason opener.

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to take the next step towards making a playoff run in the upcoming season. Justin Herbert is the present and the future of the Chargers franchise. Matthew Stafford has the most pressure to win in 2021.

The Rams are in a win now situation as their Super Bowl window is closing with each day that passes. It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams over the next two to three years. Los Angeles Rams' chase for the Super Bowl starts Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers open up the preseason as -3.5 favorites against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night. Caesars sportsbook has the over/under set at 33 points.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Picks

-- The Los Angeles Rams will narrow down their quarterback depth as Stafford and Wofford sit.

-- Bryce Perkins outperforms Delvin Hodges with his ability to run and throw the football.

-- Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will have a tough test against the Rams edge rushers.

-- Los Angeles Rams defense will blitz a ton.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Money Line

Los Angeles Chargers: (-190)

Los Angeles Rams: (+155)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Spread

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2020 season with a 9-7 record against the spread. The Los Angeles Rams finished the season with a 10-8 record against the spread. Los Angeles Chargers also finished the 2020 season with a 9-7 record against the over/under. That wasn't the case for the Rams. Los Angeles Rams finished 6-12 against the over/under.

With both Stafford and Herbert resting, it's hard to say which team has the best shot at covering the spread. It may be a safe bet to pick between the over/under for the Rams-Chargers preseason opener.

