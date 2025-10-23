Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings predictions, odds, and picks for Week 8 TNF clash

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are set to battle it out in primetime, setting up what should be an early welcome to the weekend for many. The Chargers are looking to claw their way back on top in the AFC West, while the Vikings are trying to buy one more week for J.J. McCarthy when he returns.

Ad

Here's a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fixture: Vikings at Chargers on TNF

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 PM EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Vikings (+3.5)

Chargers (-3.5)

Ad

Trending

Moneyline

Vikings (+154)

Chargers (-185)

Total

Over/Under (44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Picks

Kimani Vidal at Indianapolis at Los Angeles - Source: Imagn

The Kimani Vidal anytime touchdown is an interesting bet with Haason Haskins, Omarion Hampton, and Najee Harris out. The Chargers are likely to get near the goal line at some point, which would then get the ball in the hands of Vidal and set up nicely.

Ad

Jordan Mason also makes sense for an anytime touchdown bet as he has earned a touchdown in each of his last two games.

Mason is a bit more risky, however, with Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz less likely to set the team up in the red zone.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: NFL Injury Report

Chargers

OT Joe Alt (Ankle) - Questionable

Ad

DT Jamaree Caldwell (Illness) - Questionable

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle) - Questionable

LB Troy Dye (Thumb) - Questionable

RB Hassan Haskins (Hamstring) - Out

DB Elijah Molden (Thumb) - Questionable

G/T Trey Pipkins (Knee) - Questionable

Vikings

FB C.J. Ham (Hand) - Out

OT Brian O'Neill (Knee) - Questionable

QB J.J. McCarthy (Ankle) - Questionable

RB Zavier Scott (Wrist) - Questionable

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Neck) - Out

Ad

RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring) - Questionable

OT Christian Darrisaw (Knee) - Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head

The Chargers and Vikings have only played 15 times in their history, as both teams reside in different conferences. The difference in record is paper-thin, with the Vikings owning an all-time 8-7 record. If the Chargers win, they will even the series dating back to 1971.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Prediction for Week 8

This game boils down to whether the Chargers are focused and who is throwing the ball for both sides. Justin Herbert should win the contest with fewer turnovers than Carson Wentz. However, if they struggle, it could be a surprisingly lengthy game.

Ad

Expect the Chargers to win the contest, but the game will likely go into the second half with the Vikings hanging around but failing to punch Jim Harbaugh's team in the mouth.

Prediction: Chargers 23, Vikings 17

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.