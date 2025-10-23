Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings predictions, odds, and picks for Week 8 TNF clash

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are set to battle it out in primetime, setting up what should be an early welcome to the weekend for many. The Chargers are looking to claw their way back on top in the AFC West, while the Vikings are trying to buy one more week for J.J. McCarthy when he returns.
Here's a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Game Details
Fixture: Vikings at Chargers on TNF
Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 PM EST
Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Vikings (+3.5)
Chargers (-3.5)
Moneyline
Vikings (+154)
Chargers (-185)
Total
Over/Under (44.5)
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Picks
The Kimani Vidal anytime touchdown is an interesting bet with Haason Haskins, Omarion Hampton, and Najee Harris out. The Chargers are likely to get near the goal line at some point, which would then get the ball in the hands of Vidal and set up nicely.
Jordan Mason also makes sense for an anytime touchdown bet as he has earned a touchdown in each of his last two games.
Mason is a bit more risky, however, with Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz less likely to set the team up in the red zone.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: NFL Injury Report
Chargers
OT Joe Alt (Ankle) - Questionable
DT Jamaree Caldwell (Illness) - Questionable
OT Austin Deculus (Ankle) - Questionable
LB Troy Dye (Thumb) - Questionable
RB Hassan Haskins (Hamstring) - Out
DB Elijah Molden (Thumb) - Questionable
G/T Trey Pipkins (Knee) - Questionable
Vikings
FB C.J. Ham (Hand) - Out
OT Brian O'Neill (Knee) - Questionable
QB J.J. McCarthy (Ankle) - Questionable
RB Zavier Scott (Wrist) - Questionable
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Neck) - Out
RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring) - Questionable
OT Christian Darrisaw (Knee) - Questionable
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head
The Chargers and Vikings have only played 15 times in their history, as both teams reside in different conferences. The difference in record is paper-thin, with the Vikings owning an all-time 8-7 record. If the Chargers win, they will even the series dating back to 1971.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Prediction for Week 8
This game boils down to whether the Chargers are focused and who is throwing the ball for both sides. Justin Herbert should win the contest with fewer turnovers than Carson Wentz. However, if they struggle, it could be a surprisingly lengthy game.
Expect the Chargers to win the contest, but the game will likely go into the second half with the Vikings hanging around but failing to punch Jim Harbaugh's team in the mouth.
Prediction: Chargers 23, Vikings 17
