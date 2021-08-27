Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 28, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers will head north to face the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday night at Lumen Field. Both teams will want to end their 2021 NFL preseason on a high note with a victory.

Seattle are yet to post a win this NFL preseason, while the LA Chargers have split their two games this campaign. On that note, let's take a look at how you can watch all the action Saturday night and what the sports oddsmakers are predicting for this matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks | NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 8 PM ET, August 28.

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

TV Channel: NFL Network, KCBS-TV (Los Angeles), Q13 FOX (Seattle).

Live stream options: NFL Game Pass.

Chargers vs Seahawks | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: +5.5 Chargers.

Money line: Chargers -112, Seahawks -108.

Total: 35 (Over -115, Under -105).

The Seattle Seahawks are slim favorites to win, despite not winning a game so far in the preseason. The home Seahawks fans are famous for making noise and helping boost their teams' performance at Lumen Field. That may have swayed the oddsmakers to favor Seattle in this game.

Time, TV, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the third preseason football game at @LumenField! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2021

Chargers vs Seahawks series history

The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks have met each other 51 times, with Seattle winning 26 games and the Chargers winning 25.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season:

Chargers 25-17 Seahawks | 2018.

| 2018. Chargers 21-30 Seahawks | 2014.

| 2014. Chargers 20-27 Seahawks | 2010.

| 2010. Chargers 20-17 Seahawks | 2006.

| 2006. Chargers 31-28 Seahawks | 2002.

The LA Chargers have beaten the Seahawks in three of their last five meetings. In 2018, the Chargers defeated Seattle 25-17, with Philip Rivers passing for two touchdowns on the road at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs LA Rams (W 13-6) | August 14.

Week 2 | vs San Francisco 49ers (L 15-10) | August 22.

Week 3 | @ Seattle Seahawks | August 28.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | @ Las Vegas Raiders (L 20-7) | August 15.

Week 2 | vs Denver Broncos (L 30 - 3) | August 21.

Week 3 | vs Los Angeles Chargers | August 28.

