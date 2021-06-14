Los Angeles Rams preseason schedule for 2021

The Los Angeles Rams are the face of keeping their starters out of the preseason as far as possible. Their approach has often been to work out any kinks during the regular season.

With the season being extended by an extra week, it would hardly be a surprise if the Rams kept even more players away from 2021's preseason games. That said, a smigden of a look at any part of the Los Angeles Rams provides a nugget of value in analysis.

Here's the schedule for each game of the Rams' 2021 preseason, provided by FBschedules.

Los Angeles Rams game times

Saturday, August 14, Los Angeles Chargers, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Interestingly, the first game of the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 season will see them take on their SoFi roommates, the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert will likely get a series or two to knock the rust off.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams will likely feature an extended look at John Wolford. Rams fans have been waiting with bated breath for a look at the quarterback who outperformed Jared Goff and served as the catalyst for the change from Goff to Matthew Stafford.

Saturday, August 21, Las Vegas Raiders, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

After facing the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams play their geographic NFL neighbors, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will likely play Derek Carr and the rest of the starters for a full half, possibly into the third quarter.

Jon Gruden: Derek Carr doesn't get much credit for how good he's playing. https://t.co/p0mshKGR4u — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 17, 2021

The rest of the game will likely see Marcus Mariota go up against John Wolford. For Sean McVay, the aim of these preseason games will not quite be picking up wins; he will have one eye on finding some diamonds in the rough.

Saturday, August 28, at Denver Broncos, 9:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams will take their first road trip of the season up to Denver, Colorado, to take on the Denver Broncos. When the Rams come to town, the Denver Broncos may still be deciding on a starting quarterback, assuming they do not end up with Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. Teddy Bridgewater, could, therefore, feature in one half, with Drew Lock slotting in for the other.

Los Angeles Rams

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams will be watching their team closely to decide who to cut and who to add to the roster. When it comes to the Rams, the deeper into the game one plays, the less likely they are to make the final cut.

