Los Angeles Rams training camp 2021: Dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

Fans will be permitted to enter the Los Angeles Rams' new home, SoFi Stadium, for the very first time at the start of the 2021 NFL season. The Rams will also have a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford after the trade that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

With a new quarterback and a new stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will have a lot to build on. The Rams finished second in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 but they did manage to beat the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, ending their division rivals' season.

Training camp will be the first opportunity for Rams fans to witness their new starting quarterback in action.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 training camp schedule

When:

The Los Angeles Rams will report to camp on the same date as the majority of the NFL on July 27, 2021.

Where:

The Los Angeles Rams will hold their 2021 training camp at the University of California Irvine.

The Rams have announced that they will have two joint practices. The first one will be with the Dallas Cowboys on August 7, 2021 in Oxnard, California, the Cowboys' training camp location.

The Rams will also have a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders but an official date hasn't been announced yet.

The Los Angeles Rams expect to have fans in attendance at their training camp this summer. The dates of open practice and the number of fans in attendance haven't been announced by the Los Angeles Rams just yet.

The National Football League has said it will hold a league-wide event on July 31, 2021 at all NFL training camps with fan events and activities.

The Los Angeles Rams have scheduled three preseason games. The first is scheduled for August 14, 2021 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The second preseason game will be at home on August 21, 2021 opposite the Las Vegas Raiders, which is when the two teams will most likely host their joint practices. The third and final game of preseason play will take place on August 28, 2021 on the road against the Denver Broncos.

