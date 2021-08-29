Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - August 28, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos face each other on Saturday to close out the 2021 preseason.

Both teams are in a different gear during the preseason. The Broncos have been playing most of their starters as they tried to decide who was going to be their week 1 starter, setting on Teddy Bridgewater during the week, while the Rams decided to keep most of their stars out of the preseason at all, including new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

As a result, their records paint a different story in August. The Broncos are 2-0, while the Rams are 0-2. But both teams are satisfied with their goals for the preseason, so the record doesn't really mean anything.

Who's playing for the Los Angeles Rams tonight?

The Rams are keeping their starters out of the preseason one more time, just like they did during the first weeks. That means that superstars like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey will only return to the field in the regular season.

Another important player who's going to be out is Johnny Hekker, as he's dealing with COVID-19, so punting duties will be assigned to Corey Bojorquez.

It looks like Darrell Henderson will be out of this game as well as he was recently spotted practicing with a red jersey. As of now, there's no word whether new running back addition Sony Michel will be in for a series or two.

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Bryce Perkins will be the starting quarterback for Los Angeles once again following a great performance during the first two preseason games. He put himself in the conversation for a spot on the 53-man roster and another good showing could solidify his status.

So many people told Bryce Perkins to switch positions. Really cool to see him playing quarterback in the NFL. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 22, 2021

Who's playing for the Denver Broncos tonight?

Unlike the Rams, who won't play starters at all, the Broncos will put their first-team on the field for at least a quarter, as Vic Fangio wants to speed up preparation for week 1.

But that doesn't mean that backups won't see the majority of time on the field. After all, there are still some roster spots up for grabs, and today's game is the last opportunity to showcase themselves for the coaching staff before the Tuesday, August 31 deadline for the cuts for the 53-man roster.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Seahawks:



🔸9-11

🔸105 Yards

🔸1 TD pic.twitter.com/K3KgXpw9Ns — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater will be in with the first-team offense after being named the starting quarterback for week 1.

The Broncos are without tight end Noah Fant for another preseason week, but he's expected to be back for the regular season.

