Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 28, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Rams, who are 0-2 in the preseason so far, meet the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

The Rams are entering a new phase, with a new starting quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The Rams also made a significant trade this week, acquiring running back Sony Michel. That fills the hole which was created when Cam Akers was injured earlier in training camp.

The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, are 2-0 in the preseason thus far, and have named Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. The Broncos are excited for rookie running back Javonte Williams and what he could do for the offense.

What time does the Rams vs Broncos game start, what TV channel is it on, where do you live stream it, and what are the latest odds?

Start time: 9:05 PM ET, August 28.

9:05 PM ET, August 28. Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado. TV channel: KTVD Channel 20 (Denver), KABC-7 (LA).

KTVD Channel 20 (Denver), KABC-7 (LA). Live stream options: SlingTV, YouTubeTV, fuboTV.

Rams vs Broncos | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Broncos -7.5 (-110).

Broncos -7.5 (-110). Moneyline: Broncos -400, Rams +300.

Broncos -400, Rams +300. Total: 33.5 (Over -110, Under -110).

The Denver Broncos are 7.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams. It may be a large spread to cover, but the Denver Broncos should be able to do so.

Rams vs Broncos series history

The Rams and Broncos have faced each other 14 times in the NFL since 1972, including both the Los Angeles and St. Louis Rams. The Rams lead the series 9-5.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the NFL regular season:

Rams 23 @ Broncos 20 | 2018.

| 2018. Broncos 7 @ Rams 22 | 2014.

| 2014. Rams 36 @ Broncos 33 | 2010.

| 2010. Broncos 10 @ Rams 18 | 2006.

| 2006. Rams 16 @ Broncos 23 | 2002.

In the last meeting between the two teams, quarterback Case Keenum tried to bring the Broncos back with a late fourth-quarter touchdown to Demaryius Thomas, but to no avail.

Rams 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | vs Los Angeles Chargers (L 6-13) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | vs Las Vegas Raiders (L 17-16) | August 21/

August 21/ Week 3 | @ Denver Broncos | August 28.

Broncos 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | @ Minnesota Vikings (W 33-16) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | @ Seattle Seahawks (W 30-3) | August 21.

August 21. Week 3 | vs Los Angeles Rams | August 28.

