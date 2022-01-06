"Lost a game check worth $300K, didn't care one bit about it" - Rob Gronkowski recalls the time he was glad to be suspended 

If Rob Gronkowski's life was a memoir, it would include stories about being a four-time Super Bowl champ, a WWE champion, and several other riveting stories from one of the most interesting characters the NFL has ever seen. We now have one more story to add to the bunch.

On a recent episode of Man in the Arena, Gronkowski spoke about being fined $300,000, and not being particularly stressed by it at all.

"I lost a game check, it was about 300,000 dollars. I didn't care one bit. I was just glad I had a week off from football because I needed it."

Rob Gronkowski @RobGronkowski in the end zone. Catch me on episode 8 of Man In the Arena



#maninthearena @religionofsport Catch a touchdown then fiestain the end zone. Catch me on episode 8 of Man In the Arena @ESPNPlus streaming now. Catch a touchdown then fiesta 🎉 in the end zone. Catch me on episode 8 of Man In the Arena @ESPNPlus streaming now. #maninthearena @religionofsport https://t.co/0B9pKcKEBC

The suspension Gronkowski was referring to came back when he was still playing for the New England Patriots. He was suspended for one game for a late hit he placed on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in 2017.

The all-world tight end obviously enjoyed the down time that came with being suspended for what officials, fans and analysts alike deemed to be a vicious or illegal hit.

Gronkowski will be needed now more than ever with the Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense are at a crossroads as they approach the NFL playoffs. Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL and fellow receiver Mike Evans, despite being back on the field, is nursing a hamstring injury. And just days ago, Antonio Brown performed his apparent swan song with the Buccaneers and will likely never suit up for the team ever again.

So just how will the Buccaneers look to fill the void and keep the offense rolling?The answer lies at the tight end position, which starts with Gronkowski.

Gronkowski and Brady have a chemistry together that is second to none and was cultivated during their years together with the New England Patriots. Due to the Buccaneers' recent personnel losses on offense, one can imagine Gronkowski's target volume should be increased in the games to come.

However, the Buccaneers also have arguably the most impressive depth at the position in the league with Cameron Brate and the often-overlooked O.J. Howard.

Before Gronkowski's arrival in Tampa, Brate was the focal point at the tight end position. He's a veteran that understands how to control the middle of the field with precise route running. Whereas O.J. Howard provides a more modern tight end option with enough athletic ability to play as a hybrid wide receiver.

Brady, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers end the regular season Sunday against the woeful Carolina Panthers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland