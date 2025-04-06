"Love these kind of matchups" - When Julio Jones talked about Falcons' rivalry with Saints

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones never shied away from jumping into the heat of battle, especially during his time with the Falcons from 2011 to 2020. Jones became a part of the intense rivalry between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, which stands at 56-56 after 58 years of competition. Before their November 2020 showdown, the Falcons’ all-time great wideout expressed his opinion on the rivalry.
“With the Saints and Falcons, it’s a rival game,” Jones said. “Blood is boiling. It’s chippy at times, things like that. That’s what you’re going to get in this game. … I love these kind of matchups, just rivals in general.”
Those words hit differently when you look back at the rivalry, which began with their first meeting in 1967 and is fueled by their geographic proximity and a decades-long history of close games. The matchups often stir emotions in passionate fans who travel to away stadiums to support their teams.
Jones thrived in such an environment. By 2020, he had recorded six 100-yard receiving games against the Saints and totaled 1,482 yards in 16 meetings. And yet, his appreciation went beyond those stats.
“I just enjoy the energy that they bring and what they play with," Jones said. "And for our team as well – the energy we’re going to bring to the table. It’s going to be good.”
However, the November 2020 matchup came with added intrigue — veteran quarterback Drew Brees was sidelined due to an injury, hindering the long-running quarterback duel between Brees and Matt Ryan. Yet Jones was excited to perform at the Superdome without fans, courtesy of COVID protocols.
“I love playing New Orleans,” Jones added. “It’s definitely a difficult place to play at. … But I’m looking forward to it regardless.”
Alanta Falcons legend Julio Jones hung up his cleats
Julio Jones last played in the NFL while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. The 36-year-old formally announced his retirement on Friday.
“Today, I'm announcing my retirement," Jones announced. “Started when I was 8 years old, just a kid from Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.”
He will be best remembered for his seven Pro Bowl selections, more than 13,000 receiving yards, his first touchdown in Germany with Tom Brady, and his dominant run in the previous decade. Falcons fans will remember him as arguably the greatest wideout in franchise history.
