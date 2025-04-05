WATCH: When Tom Brady connected with Julio Jones for the 1st NFL touchdown in Germany

Tom Brady has achieved many major accolades in his illustrious NFL career. Besides being the first quarterback to win five or more Super Bowls, he also added a few feathers to his cap in his 22-season-long career. While playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, Brady registered the first NFL touchdown in Germany, etching his name in the record books.

The NFL shared the clip of the first-ever touchdown on X in November 2022. The caption read, “JULIOOOOOO 🔥"

According to the clip, the Bucs faced the Seahawks in November at Allianz Arena in Munich. At 3rd & 10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive drive in the second quarter, Brady passed a short pass to wide receiver Julio Jones, who covered 28 yards for a touchdown as the Bucs opened the score for the game.

Jones recorded a top speed of 20.23 miles per hour as he went past Quandre Diggs and then Josh Jones. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, it was Julio Jones’ second-fastest run of the season.

Fortunately for Jones, Brady failed to connect with receiver Chris Godwin on a 3rd & 14 pass. Later, kicker Ryan Succop missed a 52-yard field goal attempt. It was the second touchdown for the 33-year-old wideout with the Bucs after he scored his first against the Baltimore Ravens.

For Brady, it was his second game at an international venue, and he made sure to keep his record clear as the Bucs defeated the Seahawks 21–16.

Tom Brady helps expand the NFL's market to a global audience

Although a win at Munich helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improve their season record to 5–5, it also helped the NFL improve its international presence. Tom Brady was among the best marketable faces for the NFL in its international market.

The legendary quarterback scoring a touchdown in Germany meant a lot to the fans in attendance. His presence and elite play helped popularize the game of American football to a global audience, which opened the gates to a bigger market.

Since then, the NFL has held three more games in Germany, adding Frankfurt as the second city to host an NFL game. Besides Tom Brady, other big names like Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa have also entertained the German crowd. The NFL plans to have more games in Germany in the coming seasons.

