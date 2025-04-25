"Love you till the wheels falls off" - Derrick Harmon penned emotional message to his mother hours before she died after watching her son get drafted

Former Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon had his NFL dreams come true as the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him as the 21st overall pick. However, what was probably one of the biggest nights of his life turned into a tragic one as his mother, Tiffany Saine, died shortly after hearing the big news.

Ad

After the Steelers picked him, Harmon told the press that he was going to meet his mom, who was on life support, after the draft festivities.

"A blessing, a blessing, truly a blessing," Harmon said on a call after the Steelers drafted him. "She's at the hospital right now on life support, so that was a little bittersweet because she worked as hard just as me to get to this moment.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'm very excited. After I get off the phone with you guys, I'm going to head straight to the hospital and tell her that her son got drafted," the new Steelers DT added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Harmon referred to his mom as his rock in a heartfelt segment on ESPN. He further talked about her stroke that left her paralyzed, followed by "about eight brain surgeries", which made things extremely hard for them. He later paid tribute to his mom via an Instagram story after the draft with an old picture of her and wrote:

Ad

"This is all for you!! And I'm do what you told me I can do a long time ago. I love you till the wheels fall off!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Why did Steelers swerve Shedeur Sanders to draft Derrick Harmon with No. 21 pick? Exploring reasons for Mike Tomlin's decision

How does Derrick Harmon fit with the Steelers' defense?

Derrick Harmon spent three years at Michigan State and then transferred to Oregon in 2024. He is a 21-year-old, 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive lineman who has the characteristics to take the Steelers' defense to the next level.

Ad

During his time at Oregon, Derrick Harmon secured 45 tackles, consisting of 10.5 for a loss, five sacks, four pass breakups, and a couple of forced fumbles. Harmon will replace Larry Ogunjobi, released this offseason, as the defensive end for the Steelers.

"He plays like a Raven or a Steeler. Off the tape, he reminds me of a young Cam Heyward but bigger," draft analyst Lance Zeirlein shared an NFL executive's words for Harmon ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Also read: $576,000 NIL-valued Derrick Harmon opens up about buying his mom a van following a tragic stroke

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.