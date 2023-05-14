Luis Perez XFL salary? How much did Renegades QB earn in 2023

Luis Perez claimed the XFL Championship Game MVP in a matchup against the DC Defenders. The Arlington Renegades quarterback has been one of the standouts in the 2023 XFL season. He led his team to an XFL Championship in what was considered highly unexpected.

The Texas A&M-Commerce alumnus joined the Renegades in a mid-season trade with the Vegas Vipers. He has since been performing impressively for the team, helping them secure a playoff spot. With his achievement with the Renegades, we will take a look at how much Perez is paid.

Luis Perez's salary with the Renegades

Perez's deal with the Arlington Renegades earns him $27,000 in total package. His base salary is $25,000 and his contract comes with $2,000 in incentives. It's evident the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback has performed way beyond his wage scale.

Perez doesn't rank among the top earners in the Renegades squad. He is not even the highest-earning quarterback on the team, with Kevin Anderson getting paid $64,000 in total package. Perez currently earns below the likes of Brandon Arconaudo, Rannell Hall, De'Veon Smith, Tyler Vaughn, and a host of others.

The quarterback's dead cap hit with the Vegas Vipers is worth $35,000. In a breakdown, this amounts to a $34,000 base salary and $1,000 in incentives. Without a doubt, Perez has put up a performance that should guarantee him better pay with the team or elsewhere.

A potential return to an NFL roster?

Arlington Renegades v DC Defenders - 2023 XFL Championship

Coming out of the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions football program, Perez went undrafted in 2018. However, he was signed by the Los Angeles Rams after attending the team's rookie mini-camp. He was released at the start of the 2018 season.

Luis Perez has since found himself on the roster of a couple of NFL teams. This includes the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions. He made a return to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 after a stint in the XFL and USFL with the New York Guardians and the New Jersey Generals, respectively.

Sickos Committee @SickosCommittee Arlington Renegades Luis Perez has had a hell of a career so far.



Also an incredibly accomplished bowler. Arlington Renegades Luis Perez has had a hell of a career so far.Also an incredibly accomplished bowler. https://t.co/FG1QrrjBbx

After an astonishing outing in the 2023 XFL, especially in the championship game, a lot of fans and analysts are tipping Luis Perez for an NFL return. Without a doubt, some teams in the league will have a look at the quarterback. However, we wait to see if any will make the decision to sign him. Hopefully, they'll give him a debut appearance in the league.

