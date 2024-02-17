Luke McCaffrey draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Rice WR

Luke McCaffrey comes from a prosperous family of football players. His father, Ed McCaffrey, is a one-time All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. His older brother, Christian McCaffrey, is the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

While comparisons with his family members are inevitable, judging him according to what he showed at Rice University is best. His background as a quarterback helped his game flourish when he transferred from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Owls.

Luke McCaffrey's draft profile

He entered the transfer portal after his second season at Nebraska. He initially transferred to Louisville but ended up in Rice. However, Luke McCaffrey listed himself as a quarterback with the Cornhuskers and the Cardinals.

He also had 41 carries for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Owls. However, he made his biggest splash at wide receiver after tallying 58 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. A year later, he was eight yards short of 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Based on his game film, McCaffrey isn’t afraid to run into people in the middle of the field, making him an ideal slot receiver who can retrieve balls from quick slants and crossing plays. His body control allowed him to win contested balls. Likewise, his quarterback instincts help him execute his routes perfectly to be in sync with his passer.

While he was consistent over his last two college football seasons, the quality of opposition puts Luke McCaffrey’s stats in question. Likewise, he doesn’t have the speed to create constant separation from defenders. His limited route variation makes him predictable.

Despite those limitations, he can do damage from the slot, making aggressive defenses pay with his football IQ.

Luke McCaffrey landing spots

Experts project McCaffrey to go off the board in the third to the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, making him a mid-Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. Here are the teams that could select him.

#1 – Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have Drake London as their primary receiver. While Van Jefferson is a decent number two option, the Falcons need more options at that spot, regardless of who their starting quarterback will be. Luke McCaffrey's on-field awareness can help the Falcons edge their division rivals to book a return trip to the playoffs.

#2 – Los Angeles Rams

The Rams found a star in Puka Nacua, and teaming him up with Cooper Kupp gives Los Angeles’ NFC team a spectacular one-two punch in the passing game. However, they have a vacancy at slot receiver to replace DeMarcus Robinson, especially if he leaves in free agency. McCaffrey can comfortably slide into that role because he has been doing it in college.

#3 – San Francisco 49ers

Imagine Luke and Christian McCaffrey on one team. San Francisco’s dynamic offense gets better by having the brothers on board. But the younger McCaffrey’s willingness to block on run plays will be an asset for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan can use his versatility in different personnel groups.

If the Niners draft McCaffrey, he could have some playing time instantly, especially if the team doesn’t re-sign Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley, and Ray-Ray McCloud.